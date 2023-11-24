KINGSY FALLS, QC, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ – Cascade Inc. (TSX:CAS), the leader in recovery and manufacturing of eco-friendly packaging and hygiene products, is proud to add four honors to its list of accolades. , In addition to being named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the fourth consecutive year by The Globe and Mail, the company was awarded the Prix Prosper Employer Innovant from the Conseil du Patron du Québec and the Prix Engagement Communautaire during the 14th Envirolice Gala. Presented by the Conseil des Enterprises en Technologies Environnements du Québec (CETEQ), and recognized as the most responsible brand according to Quebecers for the 13th consecutive year, as measured by the 2023 Barometer de la Consumption Responsable.

“We are proud and humbled to receive these honors, which recognize our continued efforts to improve our social and environmental footprint. These acknowledgments reinforce our commitment and allow us to continue to support our customers and the communities we serve.” Our efforts inspire us to go even further in the areas in which we operate,” said Mario Plourde, President and CEO. He added, “Cascades is a sustainable company today because its founders, especially Bernard Lemaire, who sadly passed away recently, established these principles from day one, leaving us with a rich legacy committed to deep values ​​of respect.”

MediaCorp Canada’s Top 100 Employers in Canada are selected based on comparisons with employers in similar industries and sectors and of similar size in eight key areas related to working conditions and the environment. Cascade particularly stands out for its work environment (flexible hours, services available in the workplace), training and skill development programs and community engagement initiatives.

The Prix Prospere Employers Innovant, awarded by the Conseil du Patronat du Québec, celebrates Cascade’s culture and inspiring human resource management practices. In particular, the jury was impressed by the new flexible and innovative benefits program launched at the beginning of the year.

Cascade was awarded the Prix Engagement Communautaire by the Conseil des Enterprises en Technologies Environnements du Québec (CETEQ) for the involvement of its employees in several organizations and its commitment to environmental awareness and education.

Finally, the Barometer de la Consumption Responsable is a study published annually by the Observatoire de la Consumption Responsable (OCR), a research unit of the Université du Québec à Montréal School of Management Sciences. The study presents key consumption trends describing purchasing drivers and barriers. When it comes to responsible brands, Cascades is the name most raised by consumers – and has been since consumers were first surveyed on the matter 13 years ago.

Established in 1964, Cascades provides sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, sanitation and recovery solutions. The company employs 10,000 talents across a network of approximately 75 facilities across North America. Driven by its participatory management, half a century of experience in recycling and continuous research and development efforts, Cascade continues to deliver innovative products that customers trust, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. , Cascade’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

