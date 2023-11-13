CARS's campaign highlights the shared goal of Wufu Social Enterprises and the Hong Kong Bank Foundation to support the city's net-zero transition.

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

The CARS Initiative is a pioneering and comprehensive program dedicated to supporting innovative green projects and nurturing the next generation of ‘climate entrepreneurs’ in Hong Kong. It seeks to enhance social unity and harmony by bringing together individuals and organizations that share a common commitment to sustainability.

The program was initiated by the Hong Kong SDG Hub of Wofu Social Enterprises and is jointly organized with the Environment and Ecology Bureau, HKSAR.

At the Grand Finals and Awards Ceremony held in September, Dr. Joseph Lee, GBS, OSTJ, JP, President of Wofu Social Enterprises, expressed his appreciation to the partner organizations. “Faced with various challenges, we are committed to raising awareness and taking action towards achieving the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). We heartily thank our partners and supporters from various sectors and sectors of society. “

Among CARS’s staunchest supporters is The Hong Kong Bank Foundation (the Foundation). William Chiu, who serves as secretary of the advisory committee for the foundation, said sustainability has become an important agenda for the community. “We all believe that what we are doing here together is important for the future of Hong Kong and our planet. More climate action is urgently needed,” he said. “The Foundation is committed to working with our NGO partners and other stakeholders to help Hong Kong transition to net zero.”

William Chiu, Secretary of the Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Bank Foundation.

Established by the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) in 1981, the Foundation has supported more than 10,000 philanthropic projects. These projects aim to foster innovative ideas, tackle social and environmental issues and enable progress in disadvantaged communities in Hong Kong.

CARS embodies the mutual core values ​​of the Foundation and Wufu, focusing on sustainability and youth development. Bonnie Yip, senior corporate sustainability manager for Asia Pacific at HSBC, said the foundation’s social contribution lies in three primary areas: youth, sustainability and the elderly. “We aim to create a future-ready talent pool for Hong Kong and beyond through various programs and initiatives. In terms of sustainability, we cooperate with various partners to assist Hong Kong in the transition to net zero carbon emissions.

“Our collaboration with Wufu on the CARS initiative allows us to support young climate entrepreneurs with innovative ideas,” he said. “We see young people as the future of Hong Kong. Our aim is to support them by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge as well as resources to prepare them for the future.

As part of the Foundation’s commitment, HSBC employees actively participate in a number of activities. “Our volunteers are invited to serve as judges, assessing and providing feedback on the innovative ideas of the participating teams,” Yip said. “We interact with teams at various events, supporting them by developing an ecosystem that encourages discussion on sustainable development, networking and awareness promotion. This is part of our collaborative partnership.”

Aspiring green entrepreneurs explain their ideas to community members at a public pitching session hosted by CARS.

In recent years, Yip has been a member of the judging panel, interacting directly with the finalist teams. “In addition to evaluating the proposals, I have sought to provide constructive guidance to help these teams determine the best direction,” he said.

The energy, passion and enthusiasm of the participating teams is inspiring. Many demonstrate a keen awareness of their environment, effectively pointing out often overlooked issues and using their creativity to create innovative solutions to these challenges.

Many projects have left a lasting impression, among them “The Fury Project”, a standout winner of the 2022-23 Scale-Up Stage category. This pioneering project focuses on recycling discarded pet hair and fur. It is known for the integration of technology into its business model, enabling crowdsourcing of raw materials from contributors such as pet owners and beauty salons. In collaboration with sustainable textile manufacturers, it offers a zero-waste, fully biodegradable and commercially viable alternative to the textile industry, advocating for truly circular fashion.

The innovative approach of the project impressed Yip. “The group has identified specific problem points and employed creative thinking to develop something new. They engage with various stakeholders and actively involve them in the process.”

CARS provides an exchange of ideas between young green entrepreneurs and professionals from different sectors.

The winning teams expressed gratitude for the guidance they received from professionals like Yip. Zuri Wong, founder of The Fury Project, said the team is grateful for CARS’s support in the early stages of their journey. “The structure of the CARS program provided us with a solid foundation for what we could expect in our start-up journey, whether it was consulting with our mentors to brainstorm the direction of our business, building our prototypes, Be it demo sessions, or a round of pitches with various panels,” Wong said.

The transition to net zero is a shared goal between Hong Kong and HSBC. Yip expressed hope that, in the long run, the ‘climate makers’ nurtured by CARS can extend their eco-friendly initiatives to the wider community. By scaling up and commercializing these initiatives, they can influence Hong Kong’s transition towards net zero emissions.

