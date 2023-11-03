CARNIVAL (CCL) is one of the most visited stocks by Zacks.com visitors recently. Therefore, it may be a good idea to review some of the factors that could impact the stock’s near-term performance.

Over the past month, shares of this cruise operator have returned -10.5%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s +0.8% change. During the period, the Zacks Leisure & Recreation Services industry, which Carnival belongs to, lost 5.1%. Now the important question is what could be the future direction of the stock?

Although media releases or rumors about major changes in a company's business prospects usually make its stock 'trending' and cause immediate price changes, there are always some fundamental facts that ultimately shape buy-and-hold decisions.

Revision of earnings estimates

Here at Zacks, we prioritize evaluating changes in a company’s future earnings estimates more than anything else. This is because we believe the present value of its future earnings determines the fair value of its stock.

Our analysis is essentially based on how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates taking into account the latest business trends. When a company’s earnings estimates increase, the fair value of its stock also increases. And when the fair value of a stock is higher than its current market price, investors start buying the stock, resulting in an increase in its price. Because of this, empirical studies indicate a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and short-term stock price movements.

Carnival is expected to post a loss of $0.13 per share in the current quarter, which would represent a change of +84.7% year-over-year. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +2.9%.

The consensus earnings estimate for the current fiscal year is -$0.08, indicating a change of +98.3% year-over-year. This estimate has changed -12.3% over the past 30 days.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $0.94 indicates a change of +1,264.9% from what Carnival reported a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has changed +0.5%.

With a strong externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, paints a more conclusive picture of a stock’s price direction in the near-term, as it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. Is. Due to the size of recent changes to the consensus estimate, as well as three other factors related to earnings estimates, Carnival is assigned a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The chart below shows the evolution of the company’s forward 12-month consensus EPS estimates:

12 month EPS

Estimated Revenue Growth

Although earnings growth is arguably the best indicator of a company’s financial health, it means nothing if a business is not able to grow its revenues. After all, it’s almost impossible for a company to grow its earnings over the long term without increasing its revenue. Therefore, it is important to know the potential revenue growth of a company.

For Carnival, the consensus sales estimate of $5.3 billion for the current quarter indicates a year-over-year change of +38.1%. For the current and next fiscal years, estimates of $21.49 billion and $24.26 billion represent changes of +76.6% and +12.9%, respectively.

Last reported results and surprising history

Carnival reported revenue of $6.85 billion last quarter, representing a change of +59.2% year-over-year. EPS of $0.86 for the same period a year ago compares to -$0.58.

Reported revenues represented a surprise of +2.06%, compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.72 billion. EPS surprise was +17.81%.

The company beat consensus EPS estimates in all four of the last four quarters. The company topped consensus revenue estimates three times in the period.

Evaluation

Without considering the valuation of a stock, no investment decision can be efficient. In predicting a stock’s future price performance, it is important to determine whether its current price accurately reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company’s growth prospects.

Comparing the current values ​​of a company’s valuation multiples, such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) to its own valuation. While historical values ​​help determine whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, comparing a company relative to its peers on these parameters can provide a good idea of ​​the reasonableness of a stock’s price. Get.

The Zacks Value Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Score system), which pays close attention to both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics to grade a stock from A to F (an A is better than a B; a B is better than a C) and so on), is quite helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, fairly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

On this front, Carnival has been graded B, indicating that it is trading at a discount to its peers. Click here to view the values ​​of some of the evaluation metrics that drive this grade.

ground level

The facts discussed here and many other information on Zacks.com can help determine whether it is worth paying attention to the market buzz about Carnival. However, its Zacks Rank #3 suggests it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

