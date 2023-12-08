Thanks for sticking with me. Oil prices are on track for their worst decline in five years, a sign that gasoline prices should fall.

Brent crude is on track for its seventh consecutive weekly decline, its worst since 2018, amid concerns about global demand and doubts over commitments by OPEC+ cartel members to cut supply.

5 things to start your day

1) OBR chief says Hunt and Sunak to blame for forecasting errors , Richard Hughes warns economic forecasts could be off by as much as £30bn

2) Labor recruits city luminaries as it announces it is ‘no longer disdaining business’ , The move aims to erase the anti-trade era and increase support in the Square Mile

3) MPs say Hunt’s Edinburgh reforms are ‘salty rubbish’ , Chancellor’s efforts to push for post-Brexit regulatory reforms remain ‘disjointed’

4) Saudi Arabia is turning to British expertise as it looks to make the oil-rich kingdom the next Dubai , The Gulf state is racing to build the infrastructure and attractions needed to attract visitors

5) Half of first-time buyers in their 20s get help from the Bank of Mum and Dad , Young people trying to get on the property ladder are being gifted an average of £25,000

what happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday ahead of the US government jobs report, with Wall Street snapping its first three-day losing streak since Halloween on Thursday.

In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.7 percent, or 550.45 points, to 32,307.86, as investors speculated the Bank of Japan may end its negative interest rate policy.

Ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament the central bank faces an “even more challenging” situation between the end of the year and early 2024.

The pound fell 0.2 percent to 181 Japanese yen. It was trading above ¥188 at the end of November.

Japan’s economy shrank 2.9 percent year-on-year in the July-September quarter, worse than previously estimated, updated data showed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.3 percent at 16,394.90 and the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4 percent at 2,977.83.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 1 percent to 2,519.07. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2 percent to 7190.70. India’s Sensex rose 0.4 percent and Bangkok’s SET rose 0.2 percent.

In the US, the S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent to 4,585.59, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major US companies rose 0.17 percent to 36,117.38. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite index rose 1.37 percent to 14,339.99.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose three basis points to about 4.15 percent. It came amid criticism on Wall Street that the market had given too much importance to the idea that major central banks were getting ready to cut rates. It was boosted by comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, who hinted that Japan could raise rates on December 19.

Source: www.telegraph.co.uk