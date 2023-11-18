Carlton Investments (ASX:CIN) shareholders are at a loss if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in index funds is a good way to ensure that your returns broadly match the overall market. The goal of active investors is to buy stocks that significantly outperform the market – but in the process, they take on the risk of underperformance. unfortunately Carlton Investments Limited The (ASX:CIN) share price fell 12% in the twelve months. This is much lower than the market decline of approximately 2.9%. Long-term investors have fared much better, as the share price is up 3.4% over three years.

It is worthwhile to assess whether company economics are keeping pace with these huge shareholder returns, or whether there is some disparity between the two. So let’s do just that.

See our latest analysis for Carlton Investments

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: In the short term the market is a voting machine, but in the long term it is a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes towards a company have changed over time.

Even though Carlton Investments’ share price is down over the year, its EPS has actually improved. It is quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The difference between EPS and share price over the year is quite notable. So it’s easy to justify looking at some other metrics.

Carlton Investments managed to grow revenue last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can’t easily explain share price movements based on these metrics, it may be worth considering how market sentiment towards the stock has changed.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time. Free Interactive graphics.

What about dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any stock. Whereas share price returns reflect only the change in share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay generous dividends, the TSR is often much higher than the share price return. In the case of Carlton Investments, its TSR for the last 1 year is -8.8%. This is higher than its share price return we mentioned earlier. Thus the dividends paid by the company have boosted it Total Shareholder return.

a different perspective

Carlton Investments shareholders are down 8.8% for the year (including dividends), but the market itself is up 2.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The upside is that long-term shareholders have made money, with gains of 1.2% per year over the last half decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is worth considering the various effects of market conditions on a share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, take risks – Carlton Investments 2 warning signs (and 1 that’s worrying) we think you should know about.

Absolutely Carlton Investments May Not Be the Best Stock to Buy, So you might want to see this Free Collection of growth shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source