Cargojet founder Virmani passes the torch to co-CEO

Cargojet operates a large fleet of Boeing 757 and 767 freighter aircraft. (Photo: Shutterstock/Matthias Obst)

Canada’s Cargojet announced Monday that founder Ajay Virmani is leaving his role as CEO effective Jan. 1, with chief corporate officer Pauline Dhillon and chief strategy officer Jamie Porteous taking over as co-CEOs.

The news marks the third time in the past six weeks that the leader of a North American cargo airline has been replaced.

Dhillon and Porteous have been part of Virmani’s executive team since the inception of the all-cargo airline 22 years ago.

“His complementary skill set, unwavering focus on our team, customers and stakeholders as well as long-term dedication to our organization make him the ideal strategic successor to lead us into a new era of innovation and growth while providing a seamless service ” Our customers,” said Virmani, who will become executive chairman.

In his new role, Virmani will focus on strategic planning, including aircraft acquisitions and helping to train the company’s next generation of leaders.

Virmani is known for its creation of cargojet capabilities. Under his leadership, CargoJet (TSX: CJT) has become Canada’s largest cargo airline with 39 aircraft and compound annual growth in core operating profit of 20% over the past two decades. The company operates a night freight network. It also provides outsourced cargo transportation – in which the customer bears the risk for fuel, booking shipments at market rates and other operating fees – as well as charter services. Blue-chip customers include Amazon, DHL, Purolator, UPS and Canada Post, as well as freight forwarders.

CEO Ajay Virmani (Photo: Cargojet)

The company’s stock has enjoyed an 18% compound annual return since its initial public offering in 2005.

“Everything we have done at Cargojet has been against the odds. Starting an Airline After 9/11; Convincing global package delivery brands that it is more efficient to abandon their own aircraft fleets in favor of Cargojet’s network; Surviving the global financial crisis of 2007-08 and the recent once-in-100-year pandemic, Virmani said in a statement.

CargoJet reported last week that third-quarter revenue fell 8% to $155 million, partly due to lower fuel surcharges, and adjusted earnings before accounting measures fell 17% year over year to $50.6 million, because The epidemic had reached its peak in the air cargo sector. 2021 when shippers were desperate for airlift to bypass supply chain congestion.

The airline flew 8.8% fewer hours during the period compared to the previous year.

In response to the continued contraction in the business, the company is targeting a $325 million reduction in capital expenditures, including the already completed divestment of three large Boeing 777 freighter aircraft and abandoning plans to purchase a fourth aircraft. Management said last week it also planned to sell four newly converted Boeing 757 freighters and put a hold on converting some used 767 aircraft to freighters.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ: ATSG), an Ohio-based freighter lessor and operator, last week fired CEO Rich Corrado for not meeting investors’ expectations for stock growth despite solid operating performance. In early October, Amerijet parted ways with CEO Tim Strauss as the airline struggled to cover costs amid a sharp decline in revenue.

Dhillon has various levels of corporate responsibility, including marketing, government relations, human resources, legal, facilities and commercial operations. She currently oversees all aspects of ground operations as well as support operations globally.

Porteous has led sales, customer relations, commercial strategy, operations, network planning and design and investor relations during his tenure at CargoJet.

Walter Spracklin, an equity analyst at Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets, praised the promotions of Dhillon and Porteous, saying in a client note that they are strong leaders who have helped Cargojet succeed.

Last week, Virmani was appointed to the Order of Ontario, the highest honor bestowed by the province on civilians for demonstrating excellence in any field.

The Globe and Mail newspaper honored Virmani as CEO-Strategist of the Year in 2020.

