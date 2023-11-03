Cardinals reportedly planning to be major player in offseason pitching market
One of the biggest criticisms of the St. Louis Cardinals I’ve seen from fans is that they “always say they’re going to do something big, but never follow through”. I have said that this statement is not true, not because I am defending the Cardinals’ recent moves, but rather I am simply pointing out that the Cardinals have Deliberately decided not to go after big names in recent years, and are quite open about it. You can hear more about it on the “Noot News Podcast,” which I co-host with Redbird Rants authors Andrew Wang and Sandy McMillian.
Over the past two winters, the Cardinals had an urgent need at the shortstop position, but they decided to pass on Corey Seager, Trey Turner, Trevor Story, Marcus Semien, Javier Baez, Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa twice. If Swanson didn’t sign Contreras there was a possibility of a move for him, but other than that, he never approached the market.
Should they get grief for this? I say so. Trea Turner, Corey Seager, or Marcus Semien would have been excellent additions to this club. Perhaps Masin Winn will eventually prove them right, but for now, they miss out on some elite talent at the shortstop position.
Deliberately deciding to engage the shortstop market in free agency is very different from “making a promise to acquire elite talent and now acting on it.” The Cardinals’ indifference to the market was a major problem and needed attention. Apparently, they don’t want to make the same mistakes when it comes to the pitching market this offseason.
This quote from Derrick Gould of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch explains everything about why this offseason has already had a very different feel than the past two winters.
“Internally, they hope to make up for the pitching duties this winter that they decided not to do (twice) in the shortstop sweepstakes. Spending isn’t the only way to build a contender, but when shortstop and It is most expedient when it comes to key positions like pitching.”
See the difference here? In the last two years, when free agent shortstops were available, the Cardinals said “No, I’m good”. Not that they made a good offer, but overbid and said, “At least we tried!”, instead, they just caved in together. What Gould is saying here is that this offseason, the Cardinals plan to jump into the pitching market, not stand on the sidelines thinking they can avoid spending on big names.
This is in line with what Gould recently reported, that internally, both the Cardinals front office and ownership are now at loggerheads over the need to address the cost of pitching this offseason. This is also in line with Bill DeWitt III’s comments in the St. Louis Business Journal, that the club plans to “climb the payroll rankings” this offseason.
Honestly, every starting pitching prospect should be on the Cardinals’ radar this offseason. Based on recent reporting, the Cardinals are seriously interested in most of the top names available on the market, and will likely explore deals with almost all of them. They wouldn’t go crazy and take all three of Aaron Nola, Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but they should walk away with three legitimate starters who can get them back into contention in 2024.
I don’t blame fans for being skeptical, but I think it’s pretty clear that the reporting so far about the team and their rhetoric suggests they are going to do things differently this offseason. Actions will speak louder than words, but at this point, what I’m seeing around the club’s plans is encouraging to say the least. If they fail, I’ll be the first one to call them out on it, but for now, I’ll hold them to their word, not just call them out on it. Things have to change, and I think eventually they’ll see that for themselves.
Source: redbirdrants.com