Cardano’s Whale Watch: ADA market cap surges more than 10% amid on-chain frenzy

Cardano (ADA) has recently experienced a significant increase in market capitalization. Blockchain analytics firm Santiment reported a 9% increase in ADA’s market cap over the past day, an increase of more than 20% over the past two weeks.

This increase in valuation aligns with increased activity on the Cardano network, particularly among large-scale holders, commonly referred to as ‘whales’.

Cardano on-chain data indicates bullish behavior for ADA

Prior to this latest increase in price, several on-chain metrics had indicated the potential for a short-term rise in the price of ADA. Sentiment’s analysis showed that two key indicators – address activity and whale transactions – have increased to levels not seen in three months.

This type of on-chain behavior often precedes market activity, attracting the attention of investors and analysts alike.

According to Santiment, a deeper dive into Cardano blockchain data shows that address activity has increased by 23% over the past three weeks, suggesting a growing use case or increased speculation about the altcoin’s future.

Concurrently, whale transactions, which are large transfers of ADA that often indicate movements from deep-pocketed investors, have increased by more than 32%. Such significant transactions can significantly impact market sentiment, potentially leading to price volatility or, in this case, an uptrend for ADA.

#cardano Thursday has been the big story, with its market cap up by +9% in the last 24 hours and now up by +36% in 2 weeks. as always, #onchain activity indicated #speed action with $ADA Address activity and whale transactions at their highest level in 3+ months.… pic.twitter.com/IYBBk3ssf4 – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 2 November 2023

ADA Latest Price Action: Market Rises Over 10%

Meanwhile, in a development in line with market expectations, the price of ADA has remained on an uptrend in recent weeks. Correspondingly, altcoin market capitalization has reflected this positive momentum, increasing by approximately 11.4% in the past week and nearly 30% in the past two weeks.

It is noteworthy that ADA’s market cap has crossed the $11 billion mark, which is above the previous monthly low of around $9 billion. This increase in market cap value has led to ADA currently trading at $0.32, which represents an increase of approximately 5% in the last 24 hours.

Further strengthening the optimistic market sentiment, ADA has seen a substantial increase in daily trading volumes. While last Friday, the trading volume stood at around $214 million, there has been a significant increase, with the figure rising to almost $500 million over the past day.

This increased trading activity, coupled with market cap growth, indicates a strong investor interest in ADA, potentially indicating broader market confidence in the altcoin’s prospects.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com