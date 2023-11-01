Cardano’s Renowned Wallet Announces Partnership with IOG Ecosystem – Crypto Economy

Namely Wallet, a popular non-custodial wallet for Cardano (ADA)-based cryptocurrencies, has found a new home at Input Output Global (IOG) Ecosystem.

This news was announced on November 1, 2023. marking an important milestone For wallet users and the Cardano community as a whole.

famous wallet, Launched in July 2021 by Alessandro ConradIt quickly gained recognition due to its focus on ease of use.

Introducing the latest addition to the IOG product family – @namiwallet, We would like to extend a warm welcome to all Nami users. and thank you @berry_else For placing your trust in us to carry forward what you started so brilliantly🙏 Get more information: – Input Output (@InputOutputHK) 1 November 2023

wallet made The preferred choice for thousands of Cardano enthusiastsThereby allowing them to store and transfer ADA and other cryptocurrencies efficiently.

Also, Wallet Excelled in the field of non-fungible tokens (NFT), which added additional attraction for the users.

Story of Nami Wallet

This story is a testament to the vision and determination of its creator, Alessandro Conrad. Originally, Konrad had the ambition to develop a contract market for DApps and Spacebudz on the Cardano network.

However, he realized that the infrastructure required for his vision was not available at the time. Instead of giving up, They decided to create the Namely wallet as a vital missing link in the ecosystem.

The growth of the major wallet soon exceeded Konrad’s expectations, and he realized he needed a capable administrator to continue the project. after careful consideration, He chose to join IOG.

This decision not only guarantees the future of the project, but also allows Konrad to explore new opportunities and projects.

IOG, Led by Cardano Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson, is excited to add Nami Wallet to its family of products. they intend to Align Nami’s attributes with their overarching strategy And plan to share their perspective in the future.

The important thing is that current Named Wallet users will do so They will continue to enjoy the same features and capabilities they have come to appreciate,

This exciting chapter in Cardano’s history highlights the vibrancy of its community and its continued growth in the cryptocurrency world.

Renowned Wallet is Joining IOG Cardano promises a new phase of development and promotion of accessibilityAnd all eyes are on the innovations this collaboration can bring in the future.

Source: crypto-economy.com