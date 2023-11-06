Cardano's Charles Hoskinson talks global crypto regulation

Hoskinson also discussed the latest Partner Chain framework, with Midnight being the first project to leverage the model.

The Cardano co-founder’s comments are important to understand how the industry will challenge arbitrary crypto regulatory practices in different jurisdictions.

as cardano [ADA] As Summit 2023 concluded in Dubai last week, co-founder Charles Hoskinson sat down to discuss a number of ideas on the “Big Pay” podcast. He talked about a number of crypto-related issues, including Cardano’s governance model and the Midnight Protocol.

The Cardano co-founder listed three key tasks that the company aims to accomplish in the coming years.

The first task is to create a safe and secure protocol with enough guardrails that doesn’t destroy everything. It aims to employ a regulatory function to be “reputed” in the Cardano system for having a strong infrastructure.

The second task is to write Federalist Papers in the Cardano ecosystem, detailing governance instructions in deterministic code as much as possible. Its purpose is to define businesses or assets on the blockchain in terms of their relationship with the legacy financial world.

This brings up the third task – connecting everything that is on-chain on Cardano to the legacy world, and creating a legal definition for those businesses and assets and giving them agency.

Hoskinson underlined the need to define and describe the properties of different types of assets on Cardano.

How Hoskinson’s proposal deals with regulatory actions around the world

Hoskinson’s comments above are important to understand how the crypto industry is trying to develop global governance and legal infrastructure in the face of myriad regulatory actions around the world.

Remember when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance [BNB] and coinbase [COIN] In early June, the regulator added ADA to its new classified list of securities.

Cardano vehemently rejected the SEC’s claim that ADA can be viewed as a security,

“Under no circumstances is the ADA a security under the US securities laws. This never happened.”

Meanwhile, the EU is bringing in the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) next year. Many regulators in the Middle East and Asia are approving of crypto, but regulations are taking time to be implemented.

The challenge facing the crypto sector is to continually evolve its strategies in response to different sets of crypto regulation across jurisdictions.

Hoskinson underlined the importance of creating a unique global governance system that is acceptable to authorities around the world. In this way, an alternative legal system can be created around the smart contract ecosystem that will be recognized by institutions around the world.

He said the international nature of protocol-level governance would challenge the argument that governments are sovereign over cryptocurrencies.

Midnight to take advantage of Cardano’s Partner Chains program

Hoskinson also unveiled an exciting new framework at the summit called Partner Chains. New teams of developers can create partner chains using the strengths and technologies of Cardano’s core infrastructure.

The first project to take advantage of this feature will be Midnight, the much-anticipated data security-focused blockchain.

13/ Midnight, a data protection #blockchain IOG’s platform that securely protects sensitive commercial and personal data is launching soon on Devnet. Stay tuned to learn more about how Midnight will leverage ZK technology. – Input Output (@InputOutputHK) 12 September 2023

There is a lot of noise among community members about possibly receiving the midnight airdrop. Excitement grew after the podcast host teased that ADA holders might soon get a midnight airdrop.

If you haven’t heard, everything $ADA Holders will receive a token airdrop starting at midnight. #Cardano #midnight – Big Pey (@bigpeyYT) 4 November 2023

Hoskinson further explained in the podcast that the effort is to connect the entire crypto world together. He believes it is no longer about having the greatest layer protocol. Instead, it is about connecting the crypto ecosystem in the spirit of interoperability.

As more and more users gravitate towards the DeFi sector, it will become important to connect the crypto sector with the old finance world.

Meanwhile, ADA is performing very well on the charts. Its price has increased by more than 40% since the rally began in mid-October. At press time, it was exchanging at $0.345.

Source: ambcrypto.com