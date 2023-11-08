Cardano whales go on $600 million buying spree that could surge to $0.4

Cardano (ADA) is one of the tokens that is currently in the headlines as many projects are doing well in ‘Aitcoin season’ as Bitcoin’s dominance cools. The token has seen a bullish run in recent days and one reason for this resurgence has emerged.

Cardano whales are accumulating

In a post on its This means that over $600 million has been invested in ADA tokens.

Interestingly, the decision of these large holders is already looking beneficial as the majority of this accumulation has occurred between the price range of $0.249 and $0.271. These large holders may accumulate for the long term rather than reap their profits as soon as possible, and they may sustain the price rally to $0.4.

In August, market intelligence platform Santiment highlighted the fact that Cardano was seeing its highest level in accumulation in September 2022, as “whales and sharks” who owned 100,000 to 10 million ADA tokens had accumulated ADA since May. 116.1 million dollars were deposited in. 21st.

However, sentiment towards Cardano seemed to be turning bearish in September, as data from Sentiment revealed that these Cardano whales had sold or redistributed approximately 1.02 billion ADA during a certain period in the month.

Can ADA reach $0.4?

It remains to be seen whether this accumulation phase can trigger a rise to $0.40. However, there is no doubt that these whales are dumping their tokens to gain profits, which will have a significant impact on Cardano’s resurgence.

Dan Gambardello, founder of Crypto Capital Ventures, while providing technical analysis, mentioned that Cardano’s current run could reach a peak of $0.40, while almost ruling out the possibility of the token reaching the $0.45 price target before a retracement occurs. .

Speaking about a potential retracement, Gambardello said that ADA could fall to around $0.29 and $0.30 based on the moving average structure.

Another crypto analyst, Ali Martinez, also reiterated this prediction as he mentioned in an X post that the TD Sequential presents a sell signal on the ADA daily chart with a possible correction to the $0.30 support level.

At the time of writing, ADA is trading at around $0.35, up more than 1%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

ADA price is above $0.35. Source: ADAUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Bolsamania, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com