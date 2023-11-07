Cardano tops this notable list while ADA surges 17% weekly: details

TL;DR

ADA, Cardano’s native token, has seen the most growth activity over the past month and has become one of the trendiest cryptocurrencies, although Bitcoin has not made this top list.

ADA has risen to $0.37, the highest since June 2023, with analysts predicting its rally will likely continue, with some setting price targets ranging from $10 to $30 by the end of 2024.

These optimistic price predictions for ADA are partly based on the expectation that global inflation could increase the capitalization of the cryptocurrency market to $10 trillion over the next decade.

top 10 list

Cardano’s native token – ADA – has been one of the trendiest cryptocurrencies recently, gaining significant interest due to its price increase. As revealed by Sentiment, the coin has seen the most growth activity in the last 30 days.

Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) occupy the next two spots, while the second-largest digital asset by market capitalization – Ether (ETH) – is in ninth place. Interestingly, Bitcoin (BTC) has not found a place in the list.

Is ADA ready for further rally?

The Cardano coin recently rose above $0.37 (according to data from CoinGecko), which represents the highest level since June 2023. Many analysts believe the price rise could continue over the next months, with some envisioning new targets.

X (Twitter) user Ali suggested that ADA has a chance to reach around $10 by the end of 2024, while Lucid thinks the asset could rise to a surprising $30. The latter made forecasts on the assumption that global inflation could act as a catalyst for the cryptocurrency market and increase its capitalization to $10 trillion within the decade.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com