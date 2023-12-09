Cardano surges $56% to dominate weekend top 10 roster – details

Altcoins like Cardano (ADA) experienced a massive increase in value, similar to the altcoin cycle seen in early November. This cycle occurred as Bitcoin’s momentum slowed, prompting traders to secure profits and allocate their investments into smaller cryptocurrencies.

Due to the persistent price of Bitcoin (BTC), which encouraged capital rotation to alternative coins, the native token associated with the Layer 1 (L1) blockchain saw the biggest gains on Saturday. Cardano (ADA) was the top performer in the weekend top 10 rankings.

The price of ADA rose 27% to 64 cents in the last day, according to Coingeco data, a strong increase of 56.3% over the past seven days. This is the biggest increase since August 2022.

With the removal of three major barriers—$0.40, $0.45, and $0.50—investors may begin to experience FOMO, or “fear of missing out,” as they realize that ADA is an attractive investment.

Cardano Bullish Momentum Sparks Optimism

No doubt, Cardano has emerged as one of the most attractive assets available on the cryptocurrency landscape, attracting interest as traders hope that the current bullish trend will continue or if they are to witness a shocking decline. Are ready for.

The steady growth of the Money Flow Index (MFI) indicates that Cardano is firmly in the hands of the bulls. For traders, there are currently many opportunities for scalping, but to maintain investor optimism for a recovery to $1.00, ADA price needs to confirm higher support above $0.64.

Cardano is trading at $0.622836 level today. Chart: tradingview.com

One indicator that tracks money coming and going into Cardano is MFI. Prices generally rise when the amount of inflows exceeds the amount of outflows. This could lead to a breakout from $0.65, and if the trend remains stable ADA may attempt to close the gap to $1 before the end of December.

The price of ADA has been recognized for its gradual but consistent growth, which has prevented the token from seeing a strong surge despite favorable market sentiment.

cardano daily active addresses climb

However, the upcoming trading profile appears to have changed as traders have become more active on the network, which could perhaps support a healthy bounce. On-chain statistics show that daily active addresses have increased significantly and reached a quarterly high.

Source: IntotheBlock

Based on data from IntoTheBlock, nearly 80% of Cardano wallet addresses are sitting on unrealized profits at the current $0.56 price level.

If the wallet addresses mentioned above realize their profits, the price of the asset may improve as more people will be willing to sell.

📈 Notable #crypto Market leaders in the last 24 hours #cardano (+19%), #solana (+11%), and #optimism (+11%). Everyone is looking at one of their highest social dominance days in 2023. it is implied #FOMO To begin with, it is wise to proceed with caution. pic.twitter.com/aUqIDoCLho – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 8 December 2023

Meanwhile, the social dominance of ADA and some other popular cryptocurrencies has increased, although Bitcoin’s influence is also growing.

According to the sentiment data above, market participants are now more positive about altcoins, especially Cardano. With the sharp increase in their costs, conversations on social media reached a two-month high, signaling the onset of FOMO.

Therefore, the next few days can be considered extremely important, as the fear of FOMO also carries a high risk of rejection when critical points are reached.

