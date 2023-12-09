Cardano Surges 27% in 24 Hours: Are ADA Price Predictions Coming True?

Journalist

Cardano has seen an increase in social activity over the past 24 hours.

The coin’s social dominance is now at a six-month high.

of cardano [ADA] Sentiment data shows that social dominance has reached a six-month high amid double-digit price increases over the past 24 hours.

According to the data provider, ADA saw an 85% increase in social dominance between December 7 and 8. As of press time, the coin’s social dominance stood at 3.15%.

When an asset’s social dominance increases like this, the coin is being talked about more online. A coin’s social activity is measured by tracking the amount of mentions on social media platforms, news articles, forums, and other online sources.

The rise in ADA price over the past 24 hours can be attributed to the increase in demand for the altcoin during that period. AMBCrypto found that on December 8, the daily number of addresses completing transactions involving ADA increased by 31%.

Sentiment data showed that the 72,821 daily active addresses recorded that day marked the highest one-day level in ADA’s daily active address count since November 18.

But there is a catch

A close relationship exists between the social and price movements of an asset. When social buzz around an asset increases along with its price, there is always a possibility of a sharp correction.

In situations where price increases are not driven by any significant ecosystem updates, increases in social dominance may be due to an increase in Fear of Missing Out (FOMO).

Are ADA holders back in profit?

The general market rally recorded last month has led to a 62% increase in the price of ADA. As the price of alts continued to rise, transactions involving the coin became increasingly profitable.

An assessment of ADA’s trading volume ratio to profit-loss (30-day shorter moving average) placed the metric at 1.02 at press time. It suggested that for every transaction that returned a loss over that period, 1.02 ended in profit.

Similarly, for the first time since April 2022, the market value to realized value (MVRV) ratio of ADA has registered a positive value.

The MVRV ratio tracks the ratio between the current market value of an asset and the average price of each coin or token of the acquired asset. A positive MVRV ratio above one indicates that an asset is overvalued, and investors value it more based on its cost.

How much is 1,10,100 ADA worth today?

Conversely, a negative MVRV value indicates that the property in question is undervalued. This means that if holders sell the asset at its current price, they will realize a loss.

At press time, ADA’s MVRV ratio was 9.09%. This meant that if coin holders sold their coin at the current price, they were guaranteed a profit of at least 9.09% on their investment.

