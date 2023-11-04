Cardano Summit 2023: Merging AI and Blockchain, Funding, and Day 2 Recap

In the financial hub of Dubai, the Cardano Summit 2023 will gather some of the most prominent projects in the crypto sector. During the three-day event, speakers, founders, and the community will express views on the growing sector and the future of the network and blockchain technology as Cardano enters a critical phase of its evolution.

Cardano Summit 2023 hints at what’s next for the ecosystem

The second day of Cardano Summit 2023 was all about debates on governance, community, funding, and connecting the Cardano ecosystem to new technologies like Artificial Intelligence. Governance and giving more power to the community has been a major issue for IOG, the lead developer of Cardano.

on day 2 #CardanoSummit2023 was marked by fascinating discussions about governance and the future #cardano, The IOG team is delighted to connect with so many people #CardanoCommunity Members, sharing insights that will shape the way forward. Your passion fuels the Cardano ecosystem! pic.twitter.com/g3YTNJyCgO – Input Output (@InputOutputHK) 4 November 2023

Two years ago, the Cardano ecosystem celebrated its full decentralization as stake pool operators took over block production. Now, the ecosystem continues to move in that direction by implementing capabilities that will help the community maintain that power.

Sebastian Ziliacus of Emergo, the Cardano-based entity serving as their communications and educational arm, presented his vision for social media platforms to move from a centralized to a decentralized environment.

In this way, users will finally be free from third-party control and can truly “own their identity.” Additionally, teams presented token solutions that could allow everyone to own a piece of the precious metal and other “real-world assets” and ways to support displaced people by providing them financial assistance using staking pools. Can be given.

Main Stage Update! did you catch @sziliacus Managing Director of @emurgo_io Media Sharing Perspectives on Decentralized Social Media: The Future of Empowerment and Connection? “At Web3 Space, we celebrate diversity of identity – we own our identities and… pic.twitter.com/1iQwOkdgT5 – Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) 4 November 2023

To break down these and other topics, including the intersection of blockchain and AI, funding, and emotion during the event, our team reached out to Sheraz Ahmed, Managing Partner of STORM, to get his unique insight.

Ahmed was the master of ceremonies on the Innovation Stage. He has attended the last three Cardano Summits, helping the ecosystem in various endeavors, including Emurgo and its marketing and educational efforts. This is what he told us about AI and blockchain:

(…) Blockchain as a data management system can benefit from having AI integrated within it. I think that’s a really important part. I think it also has blockchain-like potential and we can use blockchain as the underlying for AI. So I think the two work very well together as a nice looking panel.

A new way to fund projects on Cardano

On the other hand, the community was looking forward to the debate around funding and financial support. As Ahmed explained, funding in the Cardano ecosystem mostly happens through Project Catalyst, which has seen some delays during the bear market.

In that sense, the debate focused on encouraging venture capitalist firms and external funding to join the Cardano ecosystem. Ahmed said:

(…) Cutting funding could mean cutting off oxygen from startups. And so they are looking at other methods of funding. Charles Hodkinson gave an interesting analogy of this where he said, well, the treasure in the Foundation Foundation, Cardena as a whole is like a big reservoir of water. That catalyst is the only pipe at the moment capable of releasing all treasures of this type to support the community. And through SIP 1694, which is Air Voltaire, which will be the new governance mechanism to allow things to operate a little more autonomously, allowing the community to be able to distribute treasury in a more convenient way. And so I think a lot of the community is excited about it because it means the floodgates are open or will remain open and it will allow projects, community and other things to be better funded.

Once again, the Cardano ecosystem is preparing for the next cycle from different angles today by supporting developers, encouraging more developers to work on its blockchain, and maintaining a strong community.

These elements could work for the Cardano ecosystem during the next bull cycle, allowing it to gain advantages over Polkadot, Solana, and other networks. Ahmed concluded:

We will just have to wait and see. And it depends on the intelligence of the community and where they decide to spend their resources (…). If they have a better distribution of wealth and a more long-term mindset, where they’re not just spending the entire treasury in one year, two years, but they have a 10 to 20 year mindset, then I think things will really improve. Can happen. So this is very exciting.

Cover image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview

source: www.newsbtc.com