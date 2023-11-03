Cardano Summit 2023: Charles Hoskinson takes the stage, recap of day one

In the financial hub of Dubai, the Cardano Summit 2023 will gather some of the most prominent projects in the crypto sector. During the three-day event, speakers, founders, and the community will express views on the growing sector and the future of the network and blockchain technology as Cardano enters a critical phase of its evolution.

What is missing from the Cardano ecosystem?

Cardano Summit 2023 started with a networking soirée, followed by the ‘Battle of the Builders’ competition. Sponsored by industry leaders like CV Labs and Genius X, the event featured ten projects in a pitch competition showcasing the versatility of the Cardano ecosystem.

Cardano Foundation CEO Frederic Greengard highlighted the strong number of Cardano GitHub repositories as proof of the platform’s readiness for innovation. The number of developers working and shipping products on this blockchain has increased following the implementation of smart contract capabilities.

After extensive deliberation by a panel of experienced judges, including Greengard and representatives from EMURGO and STORM Partners, Maestro claimed the top spot, with NEWM and zkFold eliminated from the winner’s circle. The summit continues with more workshops and sessions.

Speaking with our team, Sheraz Ahmed, Managing Partner at Storm Partners, shared his perspective on the event, the hurdles of building during a bear market, the topics dominating the summit, the key components missing in the ecosystem, and the distinctive quality Gave. Cardano Community: Passion.

STORM has been a long-time partner of Cardano and its ecosystem, assisting them with projects such as Ergo media, marketing, and educational efforts. Ahmed told us:

So there are three main topics of the conference. Operations, Flexibility, Learning and Adoption. Those are the three things that things are focused on at today’s innovation platform. The final discussion is around stablecoins and the importance of stablecoins within the Carano ecosystem. I think a lot of the Cardano community and projects are feeling the pressure of not having Cardano interoperable (stablecoin). And you can really see that this is hindering the ability to create DeFi products and applications.

Ahmed was one of the judges during the startup competition and saw how the community and the leadership of the Cardano Foundation leaned towards those projects building stablecoin solutions. In 2024, Ahmed expects Cardano to launch its native stablecoin, which could have major implications for this ecosystem, similar to the “Alonzo” hard fork combinator (HFC) event:

So that thing is something (a native stablecoin) that is a missing piece of the puzzle that needs to be filled in the Cardano ecosystem, and it will be within the next, I would say mid to late next year, it should be some announcements, Case in point based on what I saw of some discussions etc. So this was the first. Education was a big topic this morning as Cardano has quite a broad community. The Cardano community is quite extensive on a variety of things. I think a topic that wasn’t discussed today that was on the lips of a lot of people in the audience was, well, “All these things are nice, but if we don’t have the funding or the money to do it, how does it work?” Will you do it?” And you probably know that Cardano’s funding is through Catalyst, which is their funding mechanism. And they’ve done 10 funding rounds so far and so the mood at the conference was not bad in terms of the 10th round of funding, which is I think there was $5 million that closed just a few weeks ago or a month ago. So people are kind of happy or in good spirits because those that have been approved have the time to start construction, get to work, etc. The money is there. Because it had been a year since they hadn’t had a funding round, and that was quite a long time. Typically, the cycle is four to six months max.

Ultimately, Ahmed believes that the summit is a major milestone for the Cardano ecosystem as it moves into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Cardano Summit 2023: Founder Hoskinson speaks

Today, Cardano founder and Input Output Global (IOG) CEO Charles Hoskinson took the main stage to speak about the “past, present, and future” of the blockchain. Using his famous whiteboard, Hoskinson presented the “strategic pillars” underpinning Cardano’s development: scaling, governance, and interoperability.

Additionally, Hoskinson outlined upcoming enhancements such as Hydra for scaling and governance tools such as 1694 and Intersect, emphasizing the network’s direction towards self-modifying capabilities. As for interoperability, the Cardano founder cited progress with sidechains and the implementation of non-interactive proofs of proof-of-work (NiPoPoWs).

Hoskinson introduced the Cardano Settlement Layer (CASL) as the mainnet foundation for service layers, along with partnerchains for service layer collaboration, leveraging Minotaur’s consensus algorithm for cross-consensus interoperability. The framework will use the Parity substrate with Babel fees, enabling native asset transactions.

