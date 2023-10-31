Cardano sees growth in TVL, stablecoin usage, and DeFi rankings in impressive quarter

Leading layer-1 blockchain Cardano has seen a surge in stablecoin adoption, climbing up the DeFi rankings, according to a new report.

A recent report from data provider Messari shows that the Cardano network had an impressive Q3 on multiple metrics. The latest data shows that stablecoin usage on Cardano increased by 16% last quarter, bringing the total value of stablecoin adoption to 461% since the beginning of the year.

The report attributes Cardano’s stablecoin revival to activity from major players like iUSD and DJED, which saw increased user adoption within the timeframe under consideration.

The stablecoins, launched in November 2022 and February 2023, respectively, helped increase Cardano’s stablecoin market share from just above $50 million to more than $200 million by the end of the third quarter.

– Advertisement –

Cardano Stablecoin Metrics | Messari

According to Messari, blockchain bridge protocol Wanchain has also increased the value of stablecoins on the network by enabling users access to mainstream stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and Circle USD (USDC). Through the protocol, users can also use Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) to improve their DeFi experience.

Stablecoin TVL is enough to move up Cardano DeFi rankings

Unlike the first quarter of the year, the total value locked (TVL) in Cardano-based DeFi protocols remained almost stable in the third quarter, increasing from $150.7 million to $150.6 million. However, this stability was enough for the project to move up in the ranking by TVL as one of the most valuable blockchains.

Cardano is now the 15th largest blockchain by TVL, despite starting the year in 34th place. TVL growth on the network has increased by 198% on the year-over-year chart, which has contributed to the massive climb up the rankings.

The latest data from Messari also highlights a slight increase in NFT trading volumes on Cardano. In the third quarter, NFT trading activity on the project’s marketplaces increased by 10% from $0.5 million to $0.6 million.

Meanwhile, the number of projects building on Cardano and receiving funds from the project treasury increased within the same time frame. Through its Project Catalyst Fund10, Cardano funded 192 projects with 50 million ADA (about $14.5 million), boosting its DeFi ecosystem to compete with other leading blockchains.

Follow us But Twitter And Facebook.

Disclaimer: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may constitute the personal opinion of the author and do not reflect the opinion of Crypto Basic. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

-Advertisement-

Source: thecryptobasic.com