Cardano (ADA) has once again displayed impressive growth trends in its third quarter (Q3), according to a recent report from crypto analytics firm Messari.

Cardano Q3 figures by the numbers

According to the report, the protocol’s stablecoin value increased by 16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 461% in the year-to-date (YTD) period. Reports indicate that the stablecoin rally was initially started by IUSD, however, protocols like Wanchain introduced bridged versions of USDT and USDC.

Apart from stablecoins, Cardano also recorded an impressive surge in its decentralized finance (DeFi) total value locked (TVL) in the third quarter. This metric was up 198% QoQ and TVL rose from its previous rank of 34 to 15, making it one of the most ambitious shows in development this year.

Cardano’s growth metrics are pegged at its average daily active addresses of 41,137, while average daily transactions for the quarter are pegged at 60,356. Other key metrics including average daily DApp transactions and average daily NFT trading volume also recorded impressive figures of $49,388 and $0.6 million respectively.

One notable aspect of Cardano’s flourishing in the third quarter is its ecosystem activities. Firstly, Project Catalyst Fund 10 was completed with a total of 192 projects funded from a reserve pool of 50 million ADA. Additionally, Mithril went live in the quarter and is receiving impressive upgrades as per Input Output Global’s weekly release of performance updates.

cardano price outlook

The Messari report also focuses on Cardano price action for the third quarter. The average price of ADA is estimated at $0.25, down from $0.28 recorded in the second quarter, according to the report. Circulating market capitalization also jumped 9.6% to $8.7 billion.

At the time of writing, Cardano is priced at $0.3006 after scoring 1.30% over the last 24 hours. Cardano has generally benefited from the recent rally in the broader market and its price has increased by 18.30% in the past month.

With the impressive data recently released by Messari and the ongoing development efforts in the Cardano ecosystem, the market may be pricing in these fundamentals and we could see a resurgence in the price of ADA to $0.4 in the short to medium term. If achieved, this would be the highest price level for ADA since April.

