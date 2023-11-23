Cardano Phoenix Moment: Price Falls Despite Recent Setbacks

Amid recent market volatility, Cardano (ADA) has attracted significant attention from both investors and analysts.

The cryptocurrency declined in value over the weekend, but it still managed to post strong gains – it is up nearly 50% in the past month.

This remarkable performance has increased interest and speculation about ADA’s potential for substantial upside in the near future.

Analysts have been paying particular attention to key resistance levels that ADA has consistently struggled to break throughout the year.

Cardano current trading price and speed

At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $0.38, up 3.7% over the past seven days, data from crypto market price aggregator Coinageco shows.

Even in the face of these challenges, ADA’s resilience and positive momentum have sparked discussion about the coin’s ability to navigate market uncertainties and pave the way for remarkable advancements.

Cardano’s native cryptocurrency has attracted significant attention in recent days as a result of its significant increase in price. On November 16, the asset’s value exceeded $0.40, the first such occurrence since April 2023.

Meanwhile, in light of recent developments in Cardano’s staking landscape, there has been a significant increase in rewards distributed to participants in the network’s staking programs.

This increase in rewards coincides with the increasingly proactive stance adopted by Cardano network participants, driven by the positive change in staking dynamics throughout the week.

In October 2023, Cardano experienced a substantial increase in staking activities, reaching a 90-day peak of 23.05 billion ADA coins on October 23. At that time, with ADA trading at around $0.27, the cumulative staking valuation rose to $6.2 billion.

The total crypto market cap is currently $1.38 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com

At the time of writing, data from StakeRewards.com, a staking data aggregator platform, indicates that a total of 22.94 billion ADA coins are currently staked across various staking protocols, underscoring the ongoing vibrancy in Cardano’s staking ecosystem. .

Some analysts believe that this event could signal the beginning of a major rally, which would perhaps push the asset to a new record peak in the near future.

In light of the current volatility, analyst and cryptocurrency YouTuber Lakeside Crypto admitted that ADA’s price performance has lagged behind other significant cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, he assured investors that ADA will see big returns soon.

On-Chain Data and Upcoming Benefits of Cardano

Lakeside drew attention to ADA’s ongoing efforts to break the 40-41 cents area, which has proven to be a difficult hurdle it has faced all year due to downward pressure.

Another analyst – Dan Gambardello, founder of Crypto Capital Ventures – suggested that ADA may be in a pre-bull run situation right now and predicted that the coin’s price will rise a few months after the BTC halving, which is expected to occur in the spring. Is going to. Of next year.

Specifically, Gambardello estimates that in 2025, the market cap of the token could grow to $400 billion, while ADA could reach an all-time high of around $11.

The Cardano Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to furthering the goals and governance of CIP-1694 #cardano Towards a fully decentralized on-chain governance system. Explore the specifics of our participation in the Cardano ballot. #CIP1694

🧵(1/7) pic.twitter.com/HMKajPaXcX – Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) 20 November 2023

On-chain data indicates that Cardano is now in a bullish position and the altcoin is expected to continue its gains. Recently, the Cardano Foundation pledged to support the objectives of the Cardano Improvement Proposal (CIP) 1694 by voting to hold 11.42 million ADA tokens in its wallet.

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, the ongoing scrutiny and optimism surrounding ADA contributes to the dynamic story of its market trajectory.

