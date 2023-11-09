Cardano October Whale Frenzy – What's Next for November?

Cardano (ADA) experienced a significant change in its ownership landscape during the month of October. Large holders, defined as addresses holding more than 0.1% of the cryptocurrency’s circulating supply, have accumulated approximately 1.89 billion ADA coins. But is this development good news or bad news for the Cardano ecosystem?

Large Holders Netflow is a metric that measures the number of inflows minus outflows related to addresses held by large ADA investors. This metric provides valuable insights into the behavior of key stakeholders and their impact on the ADA market.

When? Large holders deposit more ADA What they are selling suggests bullish sentiment among the biggest investors. In this case, it indicates that they believe in the long-term potential of Cardano and are willing to hold onto their assets, possibly hoping for future price growth.

$ADA Got a strong vote of confidence last month. Large holders deposited 1.89 billion ADA last month, which is more than $600 million at current prices. Most of the accumulation occurred between $0.249 and $0.271.

Conversely, if large holders were selling their ADA holdings in large quantities, this could be interpreted as a bearish signal, indicating a lack of confidence in the project or an impending market recession. However, data shows that they are accumulating, which can be seen as a positive indicator.

ADA’s current price and recent performance

According to the latest data from CoinGecko, Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.369344. Over the past 24 hours, the price of ADA has increased by 3.3%, and over the past seven days it is up by 20.4%. These price movements indicate growing interest and confidence in ADA among investors.

The market capitalization of ADA has reached $13 billion today. Chart: tradingview.com

In addition to the accumulation of large holders, Cardano is making waves in the blockchain development sector. According to Santiment, a leading analytics firm, Cardano ranks as the top blockchain in terms of development activity over a 30-day period. The project has recorded an impressive 502.57 GitHub commits during this time frame.

Source: Sentiment

Cardano’s strong growth activity

Santiment has previously emphasized that heavy development activity is a strong positive indicator for a cryptocurrency project. This shows that the developers believe in the success potential of the protocol and are actively working on improving the technology. Such activity also reduces the likelihood that the project is an “exit scam” or a token without substance.

The recent accumulation of ADA by large holders, coupled with its positive price performance, suggests growing confidence in the Cardano ecosystem. Additionally, the active development of blockchain and the commitment to enhancing its technology indicate a bright future for ADA.

While the crypto market is known for its volatility, these factors point to a favorable outlook for Cardano in the eyes of investors and developers.

