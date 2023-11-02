Cardano November Momentum – An increase of over 40% in the cards?

Cardano (ADA) has undoubtedly claimed its place as one of the leaders among the plethora of altcoins. The digital asset, known for its innovative approach to blockchain technology, has seen notable gains in recent days, leaving both crypto enthusiasts and investors curious about its trajectory in the coming weeks.

Now the question is, how long will Cardano’s tremendous growth continue?

To shed light on ADA’s potential outcomes this November, we should look at its historical performance. Over the past five years, the month of November has been one with mixed results for Cardano.

Cardano November Prospects: Up or Down?

Notably, three years ago, it concluded with an impressive gain of 84%, which shows the coin’s ability to deliver substantial returns during this period.

With this historical context in mind, ADA holders find themselves considering two possible scenarios for this month: a surging rise, sending the price rising 43.5% to $0.41 per token – or a fall, sending the price Drops to $0.279 per ADA.

#cardano has achieved a major passive coin activity milestone. Highest number of old wallets came into circulation on Monday $ADA By April, 2022, this indicates that more coins are coming back into circulation. 100K-10M $ADA Wallets are also accumulating again. pic.twitter.com/kDjntuV7AS – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 31 October 2023

Crypto data analysis firm adds further intrigue to Cardano’s current performance Sentiment has given the news A notable evolution in the behavior of long-time ADA holders.

These investors, often referred to as “whales” in the crypto world, have begun to move the largest amount of ADA tokens in over a year. This sudden movement raises questions about the intentions behind this significant change.

ADAUSD is currently trading at $0.308. Chart: tradingview.com

Santiment’s comments also show that Cardano holders with deep pockets have been quite active in accumulating ADA tokens recently. In just two weeks, these influential stakeholders acquired approximately 44 million ADA tokens, worth approximately $12.67 million. The aggressive nature of this accumulation raises eyebrows and leads to speculation about the motives behind these strategic moves.

Cardano’s seasonal surge

According to the latest available data, the price of ADA on CoinGecko is $0.305896, representing an increase of 6.7% in the last 24 hours. Over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency has gained 5.5%, further solidifying its position as a top performer in the market.

While the future remains uncertain, Cardano’s recent gains and interesting activity from long-term ADA holders have undoubtedly set the stage for an exciting month.

Investors and enthusiasts will be keeping a close eye on whether ADA can maintain its momentum or whether the market’s fortunes will change as November approaches. As always in the crypto world, the only constant is change, and Cardano’s journey is shaping up to be an eventful one.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from iStock

source: www.newsbtc.com