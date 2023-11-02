Cardano: More ADA proxies are staking, but why do bears dominate?

Citing Messari data, a user on X, @JaromirTesar, notes Despite the impact of the crypto bear market, which has adversely affected valuation and activity, there are more Cardano (ADA) holders who are willing to stake their assets, helping to secure the network as well as staking. But rewards are earned.

More delegates are betting on ADA, confidence remains high

Sharing a screenshot on November 1, the user noted that approximately 250 ADA holders have opted to stake their coins daily for the past year. By the end of the third quarter of 2023, there were 1.31 million delegates, up from 1.22 million recorded around the same time last year. This means that despite harsh crypto market conditions, ADA holders do not care and have chosen to lock up their coins instead of exiting into other coins such as Bitcoin (BTC) or stablecoins including USDT.

Cardano uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which the team, Input Output Global (IOG), claims to be more scalable and efficient than other consensus systems, including Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW). Does it. In Cardano, Stake Pool Operators (SPOs) are tasked with validating a block of ADA transactions, where they receive rewards after every epoch.

SPOs eliminate the need for miners. Since anyone with a Cardano wallet can participate in the consensus process, the platform is considered more decentralized. ADA holders who choose not to run the SPO can delegate their coins through their preferred validator and receive staking rewards.

More stakers are joining, what will happen to the price next?

As of November 1, 2,888 SPOs have stake, meaning they manage ADA from proxies. Meanwhile, there were 1.31 million unique delegates by the end of the third quarter of 2023, which is higher than the previous year.

Overall, 65.33% of all ADA is actively participating in consensus and helping keep the network decentralized. Still, this is lower than the 71.57% recorded in Q3 2023. Active stakes are 22.9 billion ADA, down from 25 billion in Q3 2023. According to trackers, there are 35.2 billion ADA in circulation.

Despite confidence among ADA holders, prices remain relatively low. The coin is still trading below its July 2023 high of around $0.37. Nevertheless, prices are moving higher, breaking the October high of $0.27.

A close above $0.40 could open ADA to more gains towards its 2023 high of $0.46. Conversely, any selloff in spot rates could push the coin closer to the 2023 low of $0.24.

