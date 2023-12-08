Cardano Memecoin SNEK Explodes 170% Weekly: What You Need to Know

TL;DR

Snake (SNEK) Price Increase: The Cardano memecoin, SNEK, has seen a significant price increase, up 25% in 24 hours, 170% weekly, and 230% over the last month. Positive trend of Cardano (ADA): Cardano itself is experiencing an uptrend, with a 13% increase today, reaching around $0.50 for the first time since August 2022. Widespread Memecoin Euphoria: The memecoin market, including tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Bonk Inu, is undergoing notable growth, which is likely contributing to the increased interest and value in assets like SNEK.

This Cardano Memecoin Is Northbound

The revival of the cryptocurrency market does not appear to be near its end, with many tokens experiencing substantial gains almost daily. One such digital asset whose price exploded today (December 8) is Cardano’s memecoin Snake (SNEK).

It has increased by 25% in the last 24 hours and by a whopping 170% on a weekly basis. Furthermore, SNEK’s valuation has increased by 230% in the last 30 days.

Memecoin’s rally goes hand in hand with Cardano’s latest uptrend. ADA has gone on the offensive today, rising by 13% and hitting the $0.50 mark for the first time since August 2022.

An all-out memecoin mania

One factor behind SNEK’s impressive growth may be the hype surrounding the memecoin sector over the past several weeks. Leading digital assets of that type, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe Coin (PEPE), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) have been well in the green.

However, a lesser-known token took center stage, and its name is Bonk Inu (BONK). As cryptopotato According to the report, a few hours ago its price reached its highest level ever. Furthermore, its market capitalization exceeded $750 million, ranking BONK as the 80th largest digital asset in the entire region.

Those interested in learning more about the different memecoins, their purposes and specifications can take a look at our dedicated video below:

