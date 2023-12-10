Cardano hits a major milestone as ADA price continues to rise

Cardano’s ADA has seen significant growth over the past few months, in particular, seeing an appreciation of over 120% since October 20th. Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem is also thriving as the coin reaches new all-time highs by December.

Cardano’s total value locked (TVL) surpassed $370 million this Friday, representing a 520% ​​increase since the beginning of the year. This growth is primarily driven by a significant increase in decentralized exchange (DEX) activity, greater network development, and overall increasing investor confidence in Cardano’s DeFi landscape.

This is the first time in 21 months that Cardano’s TVL has exceeded $300 million, making it a top 10 TVL record.

Cardano’s DEX volume is increasing

Cardano has seen a significant increase in decentralized exchange (DEX) activities. Its TVL surge, which resulted in a TVL increase of more than 30% in 24 hours, came with a large DEX volume, over $12 million, and it occurred shortly after ADA reached the 50-percent mark.

DefiLlama shows that trading volume on the Cardano DEX has exceeded $12 million, which has seen a remarkable weekly increase of 140% to reach $50 million in 24 hours.

The revived trading volumes paint a stark contrast from September when most protocols combined processed barely $50 million. Should this positive trend continue, Cardano could achieve monthly trading volume of more than $100 million – the first occurrence since August.

Apart from its booming TVL, Cardano-based meme coins like Snake have also seen significant growth in the last 24 hours. Snake, which had been quiet for several months, experienced a bullish trend, taking its market capitalization to more than $70 million.

source: cryptopotato.com