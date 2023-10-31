Cardano growth halted in Q3: Here’s a summary of what went wrong – Cryptosaurus

Cardano saw a decline in network activity and revenue between July and September.

In the past month, blockchain networks have seen the most development activity.

Cardano, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Layer 1 Network [ADA] The third quarter of the year experienced a period of stable growth. Messari found in a new report that most key metrics declined or remained stable over the three-month period.

read cardano [ADA] Price Forecast 2023-24

According to the data provider, the third quarter saw a decline in network usage.

Between July and September, the average daily active address count on the blockchain increased to 41,137. This represents a 29% decrease compared to 58,000 registered during the second quarter of the year.

The number of transactions declined in the third quarter due to the decline in the number of Cardano users. The layer-1 network recorded an average daily transaction count of 60,356 during the quarter, marking a 12% decline from the 69,000 recorded between April and June.

Additionally, the average transaction fee paid by Cardano users to complete transactions on the network fell. According to Messari, the network’s average transaction fee denominated in US dollars declined 21% during the quarter, from $0.13 to $0.10.

Similarly, fees denominated in the network’s native ADA token also fell 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

As a result of the decline in transaction fees, Cardano’s revenue fell. Messari found that network revenue fell 30% in the third quarter.

As far as the network’s decentralized finance (DeFi) vertical is concerned, its total value locked (TVL) remained stable.

According to Messari:

“TVL (quarter) remained stable at 0.1% decline quarter-on-quarter. Cardano’s TVL ranking increased from 21st to 15th among all networks during the third quarter (from 34th at the beginning of the year). This shows that TVL did not increase in absolute dollar terms, but it did increase relative to other ecosystems. “TVL (USD) remaining stable despite ADA’s nearly 10% quarter-on-quarter price decline indicates growth and asset diversification.”

Interestingly, while decentralized applications (dApps) hosted on Cardano saw a 15% decline in average transaction count, the chain’s NFT vertical saw its trading volume increase by nearly 20% during the quarter.

Between July and September, Cardano recorded an average daily NFT trading volume of $600,000.

Is your wallet green? View the ADA Income Calculator

Any relief?

Over the past month, Cardano led other blockchain networks in terms of developer activity. This metric provides information about a crypto project’s commitment to creating a working product and the possibility of providing new features.

High development activity often reduces the likelihood that the project is an exit scam. Often measured in GitHub events, Cardano developer activity totaled 505 over the past 30 days.

Source: ambcrypto.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech