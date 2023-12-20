Cardano Founder: We are growing organically like Bitcoin, will ADA prices rise?

Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, arrived on X on December 18th. Celebrated The recent growth of the network, given that it is mirroring the organic growth of Bitcoin (BTC). While some have expressed concerns about network congestion, Hoskinson confirmed that Cardano is designed to handle such loads and has enough room for future scalability.

Demand is increasing, Cardano is moving away from “ghost chain” status

In a post that has garnered significant attention on X, the founder said he is “watching with glee as some people worry about Cardano filling blocks.” The founder reminded the community that just a few months ago the network had faced criticism for being a “ghost chain” with no utility.

However, as the network “gets busier” and blocks fill up, Hoskinson assured the community that the platform is designed to handle increasing demand with more room to grow in the future. While Cardano aims to compete with Ethereum as the smart contract platform of choice, its development has been based on peer research, and progress has been systematic.

Looking at block explorer data from Cexplorer, Cardano’s average block saturation as of December 18 is 56.98%. This figure is higher than the monthly average of 44.5%. However, it is clear that the block size has been gradually increasing over the past two years. At the beginning of 2021, the average block usage, measuring capacity, was 64kb.

This figure has now increased to 88kb, indicating growth and greater adoption by app developers. However, it should be noted that maximum capacity is an adjustable parameter in Cardano. Accordingly, it may be changed in the light of transaction demand.

Cardano Refinements: Will ADA Price Rise Like Bitcoin?

Cardano was in the Basho phase after graduating from Goguen when the network activated smart contracts. As more dapps are launched, the platform is making optimizations to increase performance and boost scalability. Scalability is a big concern in blockchain because it can directly determine how fast transactions are processed, a factor that also plays a big role in determining fees. Yet, unlike Ethereum, fees in Cardano are stable, regardless of network load.

Hoskinson also highlighted Cardano’s organic growth in the post on X, attributing its success to community involvement and engagement. The founder emphasized that venture capitalists, crypto media, or influencers are not driving the platform, which is how Bitcoin grows.

This comparison could take aim at other smart contract competitors, including Solana. The FTX estate controlled a significant portion of the circulating supply of SOL. Defunct exchanges will gradually sell SOL to repay creditors. Still, it remains to be seen whether ADA will follow a similar trajectory to BTC in the long run.

