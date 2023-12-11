Cardano founder says he has nothing to do with projects like Freya or other NFT plays

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has denied being associated with any memecoins like Freya after his controversial tweet caused huge losses to many investors.

Hoskinson accidentally promotes a memecoin

For context, Hoskinson posted an adorable photo of herself and her dog named Freya on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday.

While the Cardano founder hoped to provide updates on his furry friend’s developments, he accidentally tagged an X account to a dog-themed token whose name shares the same name as his dog.

The team behind the Cardano-native meme coin took advantage of the tweet to promote its token, $FREYA. He claimed that Hoskinson’s X post about Freya was his way of showing support for the meme-based cryptocurrency to his nearly one million followers.

Freya rises 800% in minutes

These malicious claims led to widespread adoption of the meme coin, as its price increased by a massive 800% to $0.1342.

However, according to data from DexScreener, this rally only lasted 15 minutes as the token erased all gains and fell to $0.00847. At press time, FREYA was trading at $0.00842.

Expectedly, aggrieved investors who suffered significant losses following the development criticized the Cardano boss and blamed him for their troubles.

To prevent a recurrence of the problem, he urged them to always do due diligence before tagging accounts on the X platform.

hoskinson reaction

Responding to the development, Hoskinson denied any association with Cardano-native memecoin and other non-fungible token (NFT) plays.

While Hoskinson appreciated the idea of ​​creating artworks inspired by his life, he pointed out that he did not endorse them and had not done any due diligence.

Just so it’s crystal clear. I have no affiliation with fan projects like Freya or other NFT dramas. It’s cool that people make artwork about my dog ​​or my life, but I am not affiliated, have not done any due diligence on these projects, and do not endorse them. Its… – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) 10 December 2023

Contrary to Hoskinson’s claim, the Cardano boss had previously asked his followers about the meme-based cryptocurrency. As previously reported, Hoskinson asked his followers to shed light on the Cardano-native meme coin Snake (SNK), which gained significant popularity.

Although Hoskinson has always been known to err on the side of caution, the recent development has taken many Cardano enthusiasts by surprise.

