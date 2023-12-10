Cardano founder says crypto industry 'doesn't need Bitcoin to survive'

Charles Hoskinson, founder of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Cardano (ADA), has challenged the prevailing narrative by saying that the cryptocurrency industry is no longer dependent on Bitcoin (BTC) for survival.

Hoskinson, a leading figure in the blockchain field, argued that although Bitcoin played a key role in the establishment of the industry, it has become indispensable as new technologies and digital assets emerge, he said during an interview. Cointelegraph AR On 7th December.

He acknowledged the historical importance of Bitcoin, saying it was important to have a digital asset with the reputation of digital gold.

“Bitcoin needs industry to survive and certainly needs exchanges and all the other infrastructure because it is not self-sufficient in that dimension. But, the industry no longer needs Bitcoin to survive. “It’s nice to have a digital asset like Bitcoin with that reputation and digital gold,” Hoskinson said.

Bitcoin needs to adopt new technologies

Drawing parallels with past technology transitions, Hoskinson pointed to Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) experience with Windows. He said that despite once being considered invincible, Windows lost its dominance as the industry shifted toward mobile devices. He warned that Bitcoin could face a similar fate if it fails to adapt to changing dynamics and technological advancements.

Additionally, Hoskinson challenged the Bitcoin ecosystem to embrace innovation and consider a roadmap that allows it to remain competitive with other blockchain platforms.

“Bitcoin can create a roadmap where it can be competitive with Ethereum or other things. It is their (Bitcoin community) decision to follow that path as an ecosystem. I don’t think the culture will let them do that,” he said.

The executive recalled Cardano’s efforts to encourage innovation, citing initiatives like non-interactive proof-of-work (PoW) and the protocol. He highlighted how Cardano integrated early 2010s ideas into its design, including smart contracts and asset issuance, to offer an alternative in the digital currency sector.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is still looking for a new all-time high after failing to sustain gains above the $44,000 mark. At press time, the first crypto was valued at $43,724 with a weekly gain of more than 10%.

Source: finbold.com