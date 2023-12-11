Cardano founder Hoskinson's single post caused this NFT to drop 76%

Gamza Khanzadev

Cardano Founder, Charles Hoskinson Boosts Crypto Discussion With Accidental Post of His Dog, Freya

In a surprising turn of events, Charles Hoskinson, the visionary of decentralized blockchain Cardano, inadvertently set off a wild roller coaster ride on the crypto market.

On quiet Sunday, December 10, Hoskinson innocently shared a snapshot of herself and her four-legged companion Freya on the social network X. This seemingly harmless post took an unexpected turn.

The twist came in the form of an inactive account tagged in the post, named FreyaHoskinson. Opportunists quickly seized the opportunity and turned the dormant account into the center of a new NFT project on Cardano, aptly named FREYA.

Almost immediately, word spread across the crypto community that Hoskinson had given his approval to this newly emerging cryptocurrency venture, leading to excitement among eager traders hoping to make sharp profits.

NFTs associated with the project surged by a staggering 2,530%, setting off a betting craze. However, just as quickly as the boom came, so did the fall. Within the next hour, half of the token’s value dropped by a whopping 76%, leaving traders bewildered and disappointed.

Source: taptools

Facing a storm of criticism, Hoskinson immediately addressed the situation. In clear words, he distanced himself from the fan-made project, insisting that he had neither endorsed nor done any due diligence on the growing NFT enterprise.

In a candid statement, he insisted, “I am not affiliated…I do not commercialize this and I have not collaborated with anyone to do so.”

To add to the twist, Hoskinson deleted the original post mentioning Freya and the now-infamous account, and distanced herself from the unintended chaos that resulted.

