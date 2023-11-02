Cardano founder estimates 'millions' of users

In a recent exchange on X (formerly Twitter), Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson commented on the criticisms and misunderstandings that have arisen within the ADA community. In feedback Following a user outcry over apparent internal criticisms, Hoskinson strongly defended IOG’s strategy and commitment to growth.

Cardano Founder Promises Growth

“I’ve been seeing a lot of it lately. Nami, Midnight, etc. There are so many amazing people creating and bringing new users, capabilities, and experiences to the ecosystem. IOG is a builder. We are no different than any dApp company on Cardano,” Hoskinson responded. He expressed his confusion at IOG’s criticism while deploying significant capital into the ADA ecosystem, especially when the team “has always been open about plans and projects, It is direct and transparent.”

This statement comes following a number of recent acquisitions and launches by IOG that have been viewed with suspicion by some members of the community. He addressed these concerns about IOG’s recent actions, saying: “We have products and services and we are here to bring millions of people into the ecosystem. “I don’t understand why some people become actively hostile when we start doing this and invest millions in capital.”

Hoskinson also expressed frustration at misconceptions about the IOG’s transparency regarding its plans. He specifically mentioned CIP 1694, which he suggests has been misinterpreted by some as an attempt to establish a power hierarchy. Cardano’s founder vehemently denied this, indicating that it aims to do “exactly the opposite.”

He also emphasized the important role of recent acquisitions, saying, “Less is here to be the best wallet in the entire cryptocurrency space and will expose all Bitcoin and Ethereum users to the Cardano ecosystem over time. Nami buys to help accelerate So is it bad for Cardano? Really? Midnight who made Cardano the leader in data privacy technology is somehow abandoning Cardano!?

In his next message, Hoskinson provided a more detailed roadmap for the platform’s user growth. “Midnight will bring millions of users into the Cardano ecosystem, Lace will retain them, Intersect will give them a place to talk to each other, CIP 1694 will give them a voice in the future. Yes, that’s exactly what’s happening,” he said.

latest progress

Just yesterday, the highly anticipated Cardano Midnight Protocol onboarded the first group of pioneers on its Devnet. Input Output Global (IOG) Tweeted about this milestone, revealing that they have selected the first batch for Midnight Dawnnet.

Midnight aims to provide a data-protection side-chain designed to facilitate the creation of secure and regulation-compliant smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, Midnight Protocol will introduce its own token – DUST. The initial phase of DevNet is expected to involve over 100 development teams.

In another important move that underlines IOG’s ambition to expand and strengthen the Cardano ecosystem, Nami, a leading independent wallet known for ADA transactions, has been acquired by Input Output Global (IOG). Has gone. Announcement Tomorrow. Since its inception two years ago, Nami has been a favorite among ADA users. Its acquisition reflects a strategic move by IOG to enhance its products and services within the Cardano sector.

At press time, ADA traded at $0.304.

ADA price breaks above 200D EMA, 1-day chart Source: ADAUSD on Tradingview.com

Featured image from MetaScale, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com