Cardano Founder Appeals to OpenAI’s Sam Altman – What Does He Want to Build?

OpenAI recently announced a surprise leadership change by firing Sam Altman as CEO. After five years at the helm of taking OpenAI from $0 to an $80 billion valuation, the AI ​​company is now at a crossroads with Altman leaving and former chief technology officer (CTO) Mira Muratti taking over as interim CEO. Is.

Altman has not given details of his next actions; However, he posted on social media that he would “have more to say later.” In light of this, Cardano’s creator, Charles Hoskinson, sees a window of opportunity. Hoskinson made a bold offer to the former CEO at social media platform X to join hands in establishing a decentralized language learning model in partnership with the Cardano blockchain.

Sam @sama Since you have some free time now. If you are interested in doing a decentralized LLM, contact me. Would be a fun Cardano partnerchain – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) 18 November 2023

Hoskinson wants to create a decentralized language learning model

Charles Hoskinson has a vision for AI that embraces decentralization and openness. As the founder of Cardano and former co-founder of Ethereum, Hoskinson knows a thing or two about building decentralized networks. Hoskinson’s vision of a decentralized language learning model is ambitious, but promising.

On the other hand, if there’s anyone who knows anything about language learning models, it’s definitely Sam Altman. The former CEO is best known for being one of the architects of the language model powering ChatGPIT, which has been widely adopted since its launch in November 2022.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $36.680.

If Altman takes Hoskinson up on his offer, it could mark a turning point in how AI models like ChatGPT are built and how they serve users. A decentralized LLM would essentially be available to everyone and would be resistant to censorship, tampering, and monopoly by governments and large corporations, which is one of the concerns being raised regarding existing LLMs.

After removing Sam Altman from the post of CEO

Altman’s removal as CEO caused a stir in the AI ​​and crypto industries. Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president and one of the co-founders, also announced his departure from the company.

As expected, WorldCoin reacted negatively to this news. WorldCoin (WLD) dropped 12.75% following the news of the CEO’s removal, according to CoinMarketCap data. However, the crypto has recovered and is now trading at $2.38.

According to OpenAI’s announcement, the decision to fire Altman was made by the board of directors because their lack of transparency in their communications had caused them to lose confidence in his ability to continue his duties as CEO. However, there are rumors that OpenAI investors are looking to reinstate Altman to the position of CEO.

At the time of writing Cardano ADA is trading at $0.375. According to a crypto analyst, if ADA is able to break out of the current falling wedge pattern it could rise to the $0.78 mark.

