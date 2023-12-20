Cardano founder and Ripple CTO at odds over removing Trump from Colorado ballot

After the Colorado Supreme Court removed Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot under the Insurrection Clause of the United States Constitution, Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson and Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz over There was a heated debate.

Indeed, citing independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who argued that the decision should upset every American, Hoskinson accused the judges of hating Trump so much that they were “just trying to keep him out.” Willing to abandon the premise of innocence until proven guilty.” of office” in one x post On 20th December.

Every American should be troubled by the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove President Trump from the ballot. – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@RobertKennedyJr) 20 December 2023

As he added, “I think the United States is now operating under a new precedent of sentencing first and convicting later in court,” calling the decision “extremely dangerous for all Americans” and A new arbitrary standard (…)”. It does not require conviction through any official process to be upheld.

Ripple CTO has a different opinion

In response to his observation, Ripple CTO told that “you cannot convict someone of something that is not a crime,” as well as that “the 14th Amendment does not require a crime to trigger the eligibility barrier,” so it “coherently argues It was impossible to grant that the 14th Amendment requires a “conviction.”

Responding to Cardano pioneer Schwartz noted This is “not how the law works,” explaining that the amendment in question “came to refer to agents of the U.S. government who moved to join the Confederacy,” adding that “due process is protected by the Constitution.” is the basis of.” As he added:

“Insurrection against the US government is a well-understood activity, and laws and law enforcement actions are in place to pursue it. The court has the power to impose appropriate and fair punishment after those measures have been successful, but not before.”

In response, Schwartz called his argument “a bunch of complete ‘feel good’ nonsense”. their argument is that “none of this is true and none of this makes any sense” and drew a parallel with age, saying “You don’t have to be over 35 to be barred from voting because you are under 35.” “It is not necessary to have a young conviction.”

Furthermore, he said that “It is clearly nonsense to argue that the government needs a criminal punishment to deprive you of a benefit that only the government can provide. (…) This is complete and utter garbage. There are legitimate arguments that this court decision is wrong, but this is *absolutely* not one of them.”

“Failure in the eye test can result in you being denied a driving license. Are you having a problem with it? You sue. And governments can impose all kinds of penalties, up to and including jail, on people with civil and even administrative proceedings.

Cardano Founder’s Argument

Hoskinson, however, disagreed with his argument, explanation of that, in this case, “the burden is on the government to prove that the person is disqualified,” that “there is a well-accepted process for satisfying this burden,” and that “some process of conviction may lead to either impeachment and by means of removal from office” or judicial action.”

Finally, he concluded that:

“Trump will likely be convicted of multiple crimes, including the allegations made by Jack Smith. Again, it is entirely appropriate for Colorado courts to view those convictions through the lens of the 14th Amendment.

Interestingly, the Cardano founder has been at odds with the crowd surrounding Ripple and the XRP token for quite some time now, specifically regarding his views on the court battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple , Recently he has confirmed his stance against it. Partnership with XRP.

