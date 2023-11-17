Cardano Falling Wedge Pattern: Analyst Predicts 100% Uptrend After Breakout

Cardano may not have risen to the top of the crypto market, but that doesn’t mean it’s being left behind. During the altcoin rally, the price of Cardano’s native coin ADA has moved from a low of $0.25 to a high of around $0.4 and then revised downwards. This positive trend has been maintained despite the decline in the crypto market and it seems to be the only thing standing in the way of Cardano reaching a new yearly high.

Falling Wedge Pattern Holds Cardano Back

According to a crypto analyst on the Trading View website, the one thing that is preventing the Cardano price from rising completely is a falling wedge pattern that it is currently stuck in. This falling wedge pattern manifested as the ADA price retraced and then eventually recovered.

Crypto analysts going by CobraVanguard identify this falling wedge pattern as a key pattern for ADA to break. Like any cryptocurrency, if ADA is able to break out of this pattern, a big rally could occur, culminating in a higher peak.

Source: tradingview.com

CobraVanguard has a price target above the $0.7 level after breaking out of this falling wedge pattern. Following this trend would mean that the price of ADA could rise another 100% from its current levels, which would put it on a similar recovery path as Solana (SOL).

The initial target for this recovery is $0.57 where a small pullback is expected. After this, the crypto analyst sees another bounce that takes it straight to the $0.78 mark. Then just below $0.8 is where resistance is expected.

ADA bulls are still holding the price. Source: ADAUSD on tradingview.com

ADA whales are increasing their activities

As the bullish case for Cardano continues, ADA whales are not being left on the sidelines. As data from IntoTheBlock shows, these big investors have been increasing their activities on the network, especially in the last day.

The number of large transactions on the Cardano network, i.e. those worth $100,000 or more, increased significantly over a 24-hour period. On November 15, the number came to 4,320 while on November 16, the number increased to 6,110.

Naturally, the transaction volume of these big investors has also increased during this period. This increased from approximately $7.2 billion on Wednesday to more than $10.46 billion on Thursday, with more than 27.2 billion ADA transferred in these transactions.

These trends among these large investors may indicate that bullish expectations are not limited to small investors only. So whales may be waiting for better prices before starting to take profits.

source: www.newsbtc.com