Cardano faces minimal resistance, could ADA price double in December? (Analysis)

Cardano (ADA) is currently hovering in a very important demand zone, with the potential for both new highs and corrective moves. The latest data shows that the current price level of $0.37 is acting as a key support point for ADA, which could determine its short-term trajectory.

The TD Sequential indicator also signals caution.

Minimum Resistance for Cardano (ADA)

According to the latest from popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez Overview, ADA is currently in an important demand zone, located between $0.37 and $0.38. This strategic area, combined with data indicating 166,470 wallets receiving a substantial 4.88 billion ADA, has led to increased optimism among traders.

ADA is facing minimal resistance on its way to a potential new yearly high. The key demand area serves as a solid base, helping ADA extend its recent gains.

However, Martinez urged traders to remain cautious and keep a close eye on ADA’s performance, as a drop below the $0.37 support level could trigger a brief correction, potentially reaching $0.34.

“With minimal resistance ahead and solid support below, holding above this zone could pave the way for $ADA to climb to new yearly highs. “Nonetheless, be cautious, as losing this support level could lead to a brief correction to $0.34.”

Ahead Analysis Turns out that the TD Sequential indicator for ADA has presented a sell signal on its weekly chart. This technical indicator suggests possible changes in market dynamics. According to Martinez, losing the $0.37 support level could lead to a corrective move towards $0.34 or $0.33.

According to Martinez, ADA will need to successfully close above $0.40 to climb towards the next target. Thus, crossing this range could set the stage for a continued push for the asset towards $0.46, marking a critical point in its trajectory.

Martinez previously noted that the current consolidation pattern in Cardano is very similar to the period between 2018 and 2020, barring the COVID-19-induced market crash. In this scenario, there is a possibility that ADA could surpass the $0.45 resistance level in the early weeks of December.

If the upward momentum continues, ADA could reach $0.75 by the end of December.

Increase in developer activity and on-chain metrics

Cardano faces significant challenges in the second half of 2023 arising from regulatory uncertainties and increased competition from layer-2 networks such as Base, Arbitrum, and Optimism.

Despite a temporary plateau, the network bounced back with a significant increase in developer activity, as it achieved 572 points throughout October and maintained its dominance in development activity within its public GitHub repository.

Meanwhile, Cardano’s on-chain metrics also indicate a positive outlook. As previously reported, the total number of addresses holding balances on Cardano is hovering near a record high of 4.46 million. Additionally, the number of active addresses has also seen a slight increase.

Over the past month, the network has consistently maintained the number of transactions above 50,000, and the transaction volume has mostly remained above $7 billion.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com