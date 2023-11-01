Cardano Experiences Decline in Network Activity in Q3 – Root Cause Revealed

Cardano, one of the leading blockchain networks, experienced mixed performance during the third quarter of the year, creating curiosity among investors and enthusiasts about its future trajectory. While some metrics have presented a less-than-stellar picture, there are emerging indicators that suggest the potential for positive change.

In this article, we examine Cardano’s Q3 performance, stablecoin metrics, their impact, and the potential price direction that could shape its future.

Impact of static metrics

In the field of cryptocurrency, metrics play an important role in determining the health and vitality of a blockchain network. As Messari’s analysis shows, Cardano’s performance in Q3 revealed some worrying trends, although not entirely disappointing. The average transaction fee denominated in US dollars on the Cardano network saw a 29.9% decrease, falling from $0.13 to $0.10, indicating a reduction in the cost of network usage.

Source: Messari

One of the more significant concerns was the decline in daily active addresses. Between July and September, the average number of daily active addresses decreased by 29%, to 41,137 from the 58,000 recorded during the second quarter of the year. This decline raises questions about the network’s ability to maintain user engagement and activity levels.

Fees denominated in Cardano’s native token, ADA, also declined by 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), indicating that users may be transacting with smaller amounts of ADA due to lower fees. Additionally, the network’s revenue declined by a massive 30%, which may raise concerns about its overall financial stability.

ADA market cap currently stands at $10.161 billion on daily chart: Tradingview.com

Cardano’s chart signals optimism

Amid stable metrics and challenges in the third quarter, Cardano’s chart on TradingView offers a different story, indicating the potential for upside momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Cardano is moving upwards and approaching the overbought zone. While this could generally be seen as a signal of potential downside, it should be considered in the context of Cardano’s recent price performance and external factors.

The moving averages on the charts provide further reason for optimism. After a period of sideways fluctuations, the price appears to be attempting to break the long-term resistance trend line. This, combined with the formation of higher lows on the charts, creates a potentially bullish scenario, suggesting that Cardano may be ready for a significant price movement.

Source: Messari

potential price direction

According to the latest data from CoinGecko, Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.290817. The price saw a 3.8% decline in the last 24 hours, while it saw a 2.8% rise in the last seven days. These short-term price fluctuations indicate a level of volatility and uncertainty in the market.

Cardano’s performance in Q3 had its fair share of challenges with stagnant metrics and declining user engagement. However, positive signs on the trading charts and the possibility of upward momentum suggest that Cardano price may be ready for a breakout.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Shutterstock

source: www.newsbtc.com