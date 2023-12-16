Cardano community member warns ADA holders about this serious scam Cardano Feed

The Cardano community remains on alert after a member issued an important warning cautioning members about a crypto scam attack targeting ADA holders.

Cardano issues scam warning

On its official Went. The scam alert was published on December 14 and aims to raise awareness of the dangers of these malicious crypto attacks.

WARNING: SCAM WARNING ⚠️⚠️ We would like to bring to your attention that some Berry Pool representatives have received NFTs promising additional ADA rewards through a deceptive/fake rewards program. Please be careful as the website in question has been identified as a scam. unfortunately,… – Cardano Community (@Cardano) 14 December 2023

Recent reports have revealed that the Berry Pool scam program is currently luring Cardano community members and token holders with false promises of fake NFTs and ADA token rewards.

“We would like to bring to your attention that some Berry Pool representatives have received NFTs promising additional ADA rewards through a deceptive/fake rewards program. Please be careful as the website in question has been identified as a scam. Unfortunately, users who have connected their wallets and signed transactions have already lost over 200k ADA,” Cardano said.

Following the warning, Cardano encouraged its community members to remain vigilant and be wary of more crypto scam attempts from the above website. Cardano also said that investors should always try to check the transaction summary before approving any transaction.

The market cap of ADA is currently $21.876 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

Acknowledging the warnings of the scam, many community members expressed gratitude to Cardano for raising awareness and issuing the warning. Unfortunately, some members of the community have already fallen victim to scam attacks, as evidenced by the criminal hoarding over 200,000 ADA tokens.

Thanks for alerting the community – Amigos Miners Club (Minting Soon) (@AmigosMiners) 14 December 2023

surveillance scam attack

Jaabi, an Jabi revealed a screenshot of the total ADA tokens collected by scam attackers.

One day later, the thief managed to steal even more… Everyone should know about this scam. pic.twitter.com/PMhrr96Kt6 – J₳₿I (@javifs96) 14 December 2023

According to the update, criminals have been steadily increasing their ADA holdings, and at the time of post have illegally obtained 233,848 ADA worth over $143,000.

Additionally, another member of the crypto community has revealed that the scam attacker used the DexHunter interface with no API to swap illegally obtained tokens for ADA. According to the community member, the attacker has not yet transferred the tokens to the Centralized Exchange (CEX).

Scammer exposed yesterday stole +160,000 $ADA With Fake Berry Pool/Fake Snake Event and Next Fake eToro Event steak1uyhh4q40cj4taqyhxgwznxcl56tc3jk8emkr6sneg8rr6vqyn03lh Tokens were replaced immediately $ADA Using the DexHunter interface (no API as DH Team… pic.twitter.com/qrXNt90c59 – ElRoulito (@ElRoulito_cnft) 13 December 2023

At present, the identity of the attacker has not been revealed. The community member has also appealed to the criminals associated with the ominous phrase “Scam is my passion” on the Berry Pool scam website to immediately return the stolen tokens in time.

Featured image from Freepiik

Source: cardanofeed.com