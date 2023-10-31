Cardano climbs the TVL ranks: 198% yearly surge propels the network into the top 15

Cardano (ADA), a proof-of-stake (PoS) layer-1 (L1) smart contract network launched in 2017, experienced a largely quiet Q3 2023 amid the overall crypto market. However, the network faced challenges with the price of ADA and declining revenues.

Despite these setbacks, Cardano showed growth in its treasury balance, stablecoin market cap, and total value locked (TVL) ranking. Furthermore, the network’s infrastructure and connections to other ecosystems have paved the way for the development of the future decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

Cardano has seen a decrease in daily active addresses and transactions

According to a recent report from Messari, the price of ADA has declined for the second consecutive quarter, falling 9.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to $0.25, compared to the 9.2% QoQ decline in the overall crypto market. is in accordance with.

Revenue generated from transaction fees also declined by 29.9% QoQ, reflecting a decline in user urgency to transact during the period.

Cardano’s treasury balance increased by 7.2% QoQ to 1.39 billion ADA. Although the value of treasury decreased by 3.0% QoQ in USD terms due to ADA price depreciation, it demonstrated steady growth in ADA holdings.

Currently, 20% of transaction fees contribute to the treasury, providing a potential funding source for future projects.

Cardano’s Q3 2023 network overview. Source: Messari

Additionally, Cardano experienced its third consecutive quarter of decline in daily active addresses, which dropped by 28.9% QoQ to 41,100. Average daily transactions also declined by 12.2% QoQ.

However, the ratio of transactions to active addresses indicates that while the number of active users has decreased, those present were power users, suggesting high engagement within the network.

Average daily dapp transactions decreased by 14.7% QoQ, but overall, they increased by 40.0% YTD. Non-fungible token (NFT) transaction activity declined for the third consecutive quarter, while NFT trading volume increased, highlighting the rising value of Cardano NFTs.

Cardano’s TVL demonstrates stability despite market challenges

Cardano’s TVL remained stable, declining only 0.1% QoQ. However, its TVL ranking among all networks improved from 21st to 15th during the third quarter, indicating relative growth compared to other ecosystems.

Cardano’s TVL growth in Q3 2023. Source: Messari

The launch of two new stablecoins, iUSD and DJED, significantly contributed to the overall TVL growth, as the stablecoin market cap increased by 16.3% QoQ.

According to the report, Cardano also made progress on interoperability and core infrastructure during the third quarter. Partnerships with networks like Wanchain and developments in state channels, on-chain governance, and sidechains demonstrate the network’s commitment to expanding its capabilities.

Overall, Cardano’s Q3 2023 represents a period of challenges and growth for the network. Despite the decline in ADA price and revenues, treasury balances, stablecoin market cap and TVL rankings showed positive trends.

The development of the network’s infrastructure and connections to other ecosystems position it optimally for future progress in the DeFi sector. As Cardano continues to solve challenges and foster innovation, it remains a major player in the blockchain landscape.

ADA price increased by 17% in 30 days

Despite the sideways movement and decline in various indicators of Cardano’s overall ecosystem, ADA has experienced a significant growth of 17% over the past 30 days.

Currently, ADA is trading at $0.2983, continuing its upward trend over the past weeks after a sharp decline from July 13 and the subsequent consolidation phase.

ADA uptrend on daily chart. Source: ADAUSDT on TradingView.com

This consolidation phase broke the last four-month trend, which was halted on October 19, leading to the recent surge in the token’s price. However, looking at a one-year time frame, ADA has seen a 26% decline in value.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

Source: www.newsbtc.com