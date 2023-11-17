Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has said that Cardano (ADA) is poised for an unprecedented rally. Price activity shows that Cardano is moving into a state of consolidation, which coincides with a moderate decline in the general cryptocurrency market.

Nevertheless, the analyst is of the opinion that Cardano’s current consolidation is similar to the consolidation before the 2980% surge. If past events are any indicator, we could see Cardano mirror this move and surpass its all-time high.

Recent Cardano Price Action

Cardano is still up 48.47% on the 30-day time frame, but its market cap has declined by 7.21% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.372. According to chart analysis by Ali Martinez, the current consolidation looks similar to the 2018-2020 consolidation phase without considering the COVID-19 crash.

Following the conclusion of this phase, Cardano saw a price surge in the first quarter of 2021, one of which was a price increase of almost 100% in seven days in early February 2021. This started a prolonged bullish trend that drove the price of Cardano higher. An increase of over 2980% and brought it to its current all-time high of $3.10 in September 2021.

#CardanoThe current consolidation trend mirrors the 2018-2020 phase without any COVID-19 crash! If this is the case, $ADA May break the $0.45 resistance around the first week of December. can send surge #ADA To $0.75 by the end of December. Do you want to trade this setup? Head… pic.twitter.com/u3KzOsZj2F – Ali (@ali_charts) 16 November 2023

If analyst Ali Martinez is correct, Cardano is on the verge of a major breakout that could send the price of ADA similarly skyrocketing. A look at their price charts shared on social media estimates that the Cardano price has crossed the $6.5 level, an increase of over 1,600%.

The journey to this price level will certainly not be easy. ADA is facing major resistance at the $0.45 level, which it needs to break to begin with. This will not be easy, as the coin has already tried to break this barrier in April and failed. On April 16 it reached $0.4533, but by April 22 it had fallen 15% to $0.383.

According to the analyst, if prices move strongly now, ADA may cross $0.45 by the first week of December. If Cardano breaks $0.45, the next level by the end of December will be $0.75, which is 66% above the current level.

According to CoinMarketCap’s Fear and Greed Index, the crypto market is now at a greed level of 71. For Cardano to mimic the bull run of 2021, overall crypto market sentiment will need to maintain this very strong bullishness and greed level. Interest in altcoins will need to increase, and Cardano’s progress on key milestones like smart contracts and DeFi will need to be publicized.

ADA is trending at $3.7. Source: ADAUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Forbes, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com