Cardano: AI chatbot starts beta phase, ADA price expected to surge by 22%

CardanoGPT has officially announced the beta launch of its AI-powered chatbot, Girolamo. This initiative marks significant progress in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with the Cardano blockchain ecosystem. Named after the influential Italian mathematician Girolamo Cardano, the chatbot is intended to symbolize the fusion of historical intellectual heritage with contemporary technological innovation.

Girolamo has been engineered to provide a wide range of functionalities, including content creation, image creation and image annotation, tailored to accommodate diverse user enquiries. This suite of capabilities enables chatbots to provide real-time, contextually aware responses, expanding their utility beyond standard blockchain applications. The inclusion of image-related functionalities represents a significant technological advancement, enhancing the interactive experience and broadening its scope of applicability.

To participate in the beta testing phase of Girolamo, users are required to hold a minimum of 5000 CGI tokens as mentioned by CardanoGPT. Access to the chatbot is facilitated through the CardanoGPT Discord server, where users go through the wallet verification process. Upon successful verification, users are granted the @cyborg role, enabling them to interact directly with Girolamo in the designated chat channel.

CardanoGPT’s announcement emphasizes that Girolamo is still in its beta phase, suggesting ongoing development and potential enhancements. This step is important to assess the performance, user experience, and overall functionality of the chatbot within the Cardano ecosystem. The company has highlighted its commitment to continuous innovation and growth with the goal of maintaining a leading position in the convergence of AI and blockchain technology.

Cardano price poised to rise by 22%?

ADA has seen a strong uptrend since breaking out of the downtrend (black line) on October 21, which has caused the price to rise by more than 60%. However, the rally has been stalled for the last two weeks. The price is in a consolidation after ADA was rejected at the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.411.

However, the AI ​​narrative and potential hype in this market segment following the launch of Girolamo could significantly boost the price of Cardano. The price of AI tokens has seen some sharp fluctuations over the past few months, driven by news related to the progress of OpenAI and other companies.

In the short term, ADA price may need to retest the support at $0.37 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.618 for the next upward move. Notably, the price level has double significance as the 20-day exponential moving average is also at this price level.

If this price level is defended over the next few days, it could be a precursor to the next move higher. The obvious target would be the yearly high of $0.463. Reaching this price would mean an increase of 22% from the current price.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com