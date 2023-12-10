Cardano (ADA) welcomes the first crypto options exchange: What to know - U.Today

More and more decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols are coming to the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. With the OptionFlow testnet, Cardano (ADA) users can submit their first “put” and “call” on a completely on-chain protocol.

The team at Cardano-based options protocol, OptionFlow, has announced that the first phase of its open public testnet is live. Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts are invited to experiment with the preproduction version of the application and submit “put” and “call” orders. Both types of orders are “minted” on-chain, unlike derivatives positions on centralized exchanges.

🚀 Exciting news! Phase 1 of the OptionFlow testnet is now live!

Access it on 👉 and put the first option on Cardano! (preprod network)

🔍 We value your feedback! Share your thoughts and experiences to help us improve:

…

Users are also invited to share their feedback in a purpose-built Google Form. The statement says that the Option Flow team welcomes all types of bug and issue reports.

Starting with the next phase of testing, Testnet 2, participants will also be able to experiment with trading functionalities. Users must join the pre-prod network and send at least five TADA tokens to a specific address.

Then, the testnet organizers will send TOPT, TMILK and TUSD to let testnet visitors experiment with all types of assets available on the platform.

As U.TODAY previously covered, thanks to integration with Wanchain (WAN), DeFi traders can bridge Ethereum (ETH) to US Dollar Tether (USDT) and use it in Cardano applications.

Liquid, the oldest DeFi on Cardano (ADA), has become its first protocol with seamless USDT support.

The year of 2023 is marked by the influx of DeFi applications to the Cardano (ADA) protocol. In the second quarter of 2023, due to increased DeFi activity, the network set several off-chain records.

In 2023, the Cardano (ADA) DeFi ecosystem surpassed $200 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) for the first time. The metric fell to $146.52 million at press time, amid a painful decline in the cryptocurrency markets.

Minswap, Indigo, Liquid, WeFinance, and Wingriders are the top five Cardano (ADA) defis, while DZ (DZED) is its largest native decentralized stablecoin.

