Cardano (ADA) retests key resistance wall, will it be broken?

On-chain data shows that Cardano is currently retesting a key resistance wall, breaking which could pave the way for higher price levels.

Cardano is facing on-chain resistance at current price levels

According to data from Market Intelligence Platform in the blockThe major on-chain resistance appears to be around the $0.38 mark. In on-chain analysis, levels are judged “resistance” or “support” based on whether or not they host the cost base of a significant number of investors.

The cost basis here naturally refers to the price at which the Cardano investor purchased his tokens. This price is obviously an important level for any holder, as retesting the spot price of the asset at this level could mean potential fluctuations in their break-even position.

For this reason, holders are particularly sensitive when such retesting occurs and, as such, may be more likely to show some type of move. However, what type of move this will be depends on the investor’s prior profit-loss position.

The investor works psychologically so that if the trader was making profits before this retest, he will want to take another gamble on it, as he may believe that the same price level will be profitable again in the future.

Similarly, if the retest is from below then holders may be inclined towards selling as they will fear a scenario where the price will fall again and they will again incur losses.

Now, here is what the different Cardano price ranges look like in terms of the concentration of investors or addresses that have received their coins from them:

The current price range seems to be creating a significant amount of resistance to the price. Source: IntoTheBlock on X

In the graph above, the size of the dot reflects the volume of investors who bought within the range. As mentioned earlier, investors are likely to show some reaction when the price retests their cost basis, so if a large number of them share their cost basis within the same range. , then the impact the market will feel from the retest will be equally large. ,

From the chart, it appears that the ADA price range is roughly between $0.37 and $0.39, with a cost base of over 319,000 addresses that received a total of 7.19 billion ADA at these levels.

This is the same range that Cardano has been retesting recently and struggling to break out of. It appears that the reason behind this may be the resistance being offered by sellers who are attempting to exit at their break-even prices.

Given the sheer scale of this resistance wall, it will be difficult for the cryptocurrency to overcome it and gain some distance. However, if the asset can achieve this, the area could instead turn into support and provide some solid base for a move towards higher levels.

ada price

Cardano is currently trading around the $0.38 level, which is right in the middle of the resistance wall.

It appears that the asset’s value has been moving sideways over the past few days Source: ADAUSD on TradingView

