Cardano (ADA) price going to rise? On-chain metric spikes

Amid a widespread increase in activity from large investors, the price of ADA rose to $0.32, a 5% increase from the previous day and a 30% increase in two weeks.

Transaction activity from ADA whales has increased by 32% in three weeks, indicating significant interest from large-scale holders.

Analysts’ predictions for the future of ADA vary, with one bullish forecast suggesting a possible rise to $30 due to global inflation, while another analyst is more conservative due to increased transaction volume 43 % price increase is expected.

Cardano’s native token – ADA – is one of the few digital currencies flashing green today (November 3). Its price reached above $0.32 (according to data from CoinGecko), which represents a 5% increase compared to yesterday’s data and a 30% increase on a two-week basis.

The rise in its valuation coincides with increased activity from large investors. According to Santiment, ADA address activity has increased by 23% over the past three weeks, while ADA whale transactions have increased by 32% over the same period.

#cardano Thursday has been the big story, with its market cap up by +9% in the last 24 hours and now up by +36% in 2 weeks. as always, #onchain activity indicated #speed action with $ADA Address activity and whale transactions at their highest level in 3+ months.… pic.twitter.com/IYBBk3ssf4 – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 2 November 2023

Is ADA getting ready to explode 1,000%?

The impressive recent performance of the token has given analysts the opportunity to make optimistic price predictions. One such bullish bet came from X (Twitter) user Lucid, who speculated that ADA could reach a staggering $30 in the future.

The analyst believes that global inflation could act as a catalyst for the cryptocurrency market and increase its capitalization to $10 trillion within the decade, while the Cardano coin could be among those leading the rally. Could.

Others, like X user John Morgan, suggested a more modest price increase for ADA. Analysts agree with a research that estimates that the asset’s valuation could increase by about 43% based on the rapid increase in transaction volumes.

