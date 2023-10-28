Cardano (ADA) is up 16% as it eyes the next level

godfrey benjamin

Cardano maintains its uptrend, but caution is advised amid subtle bearish movements

Cardano (ADA) has maintained its impressive gains over the past week. At the time of writing, ADA is trading at a price of $0.2939, up 2.74% overnight and over 16% over the past seven-day period. With this bullish outlook, the protocol is now eyeing a move to a new level if the market allows for a sustained resurgence.

As seen above, from the monthly chart of Cardano, the token is currently trading at the highest price level of the month, having fallen to $0.2414 on October 19. This means the next important level is the resistance level at $0.3, a price point Cardano has not tested since August 10 this year.

A push to this level may seem possible, however, trading levels, which have fallen more than 16% overnight, reflect heavy pressure from buyers. As larger time frames approach, long-term bears of Cardano are taking profits, meaning that the anticipated breach of $0.3 may not be possible in the near future.

Despite the contradictory bull-bear activities, Cardano’s metrics are improving in a very remarkable manner. The wallet profitability metric, which indicated that most investors were making losses earlier this month, has improved, with only 71% of addresses withdrawing funds at this time.

ecosystem diversity benefits

Over the past few weeks, Cardano has been a major beneficiary of the bullish market resurgence as investors have shown optimism over the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) from the SEC.

Apart from this positive outlook, Cardano also has a diverse ecosystem with impressive development activities, which aims to boost the demand for ADA soon. From its support for DeFi to artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and NFTs, Cardano is building a full-suite ecosystem that is sustainable in the long term.

These form the basis for a potential ADA surge going forward.

