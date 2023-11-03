November 3, 2023
Cardano (ADA) announces new partnership, Everledge (ELDG) and Solana (SOL) continue to rise


Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have long been considered some of the most promising blockchain projects.

However, there is a new player in town that has been gaining significant attention recently, and it is known as Everlodge (ELDG).

Cardano (ADA): A partnership with educational impact

Recently, Emurgo, the founding entity of Cardano (ADA) unveiled a strategic partnership With the launch of the Institute of Blockchain Singapore (IBS), the growing importance of blockchain education around the world was highlighted. Cardano is serious about improving blockchain understanding. They are dedicated to it.

Despite this fact, some critics say Cardano needs to turn these educational ventures into real value. Market experts believe that the price of Cardano may increase.

Still, Cardano will need to show how its teaching efforts can lead to practical use and widespread acceptance to confirm its place as a top blockchain figure.

Solana (SOL): Shows bullish signs

Solana (SOL) is a leader in the blockchain field and is known for its high-speed, scalable, and secure ecosystem. Recently a surge in investment was seen in the crypto market. Digital asset investment firm CoinShares recorded net inflows of $326 million into crypto-focused investment funds.

This substantial inflow marks the most significant single-week increase since July 2022. Solana has received these investments, with Solana investment vehicles reporting net inflows of $24M. Confidence in the Solana coin and ecosystem remains strong, as evidenced by the continued interest from investors.

Experts are saying that the price of Solana may continue to rise. SOL has performed well, but investors want even more.

Everlodge (ELDG): Can It Overtake Cardano and Solana?

While Cardano and Solana have different strengths and use cases, Everledge (ELDG) will bring a new concept – fractional real estate ownership on the blockchain.

Traditionally, high entry barriers have kept many investors out of this lucrative market. With Everlodge, anyone can own premium real estate ranging from luxurious vacation homes to hotels using blockchain technology. It accomplishes this by digitizing and molding these assets into NFTs and fractionalizing them. Thus, one can buy them for less than $100.

Additionally, Everlodge Rewards Club members can earn free night stays at various properties and even generate passive income by reselling these nights. But, only ELDG native token holders will have access to this club.

Currently in its sixth presale phase with a price of $0.023, Everlodge is already attracting attention. Unlike Cardano and Solana, its low market cap could also mean rapid price appreciation.

For more information about the Everlodge (ELDG) presale, you can visit their website or join their community here.

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy, or other material on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before associating with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

Source: cryptopotato.com



November 3, 2023
Microsoft, Arista, F5, and Juniper emerge stronger with tech earnings

November 3, 2023
