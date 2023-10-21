Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC): Why are whales so interested in these cryptocurrencies? – U.Today – Cryptosaurus

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market related information provided on U.Today is for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Do your research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe all content to be accurate as of the date of publication, but some offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is moving forward, and since January, optimism has caused whales to start accumulating altcoins instead of dumping it into the market. Recently, Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) have emerged as some of the most accumulated assets by large investors.

Last week, WhaleStats reported that ADA is the most traded token among the top 100 BSC whales. Additionally, Ethereum’s competing smart contract platform is also in use among the top 1,000 investors on the Binance network.

As for Layer 2, in addition to the significant accumulation of its token, it has become one of the top assets held by the top 500 Ethereum investors and has undergone major whale trading. According to the Whale Alert Twitter profile, one whale alone traded approximately $50 million in MATIC.

But with the recent crypto market correction, what could be driving whales’ interest in these altcoins? This is what we will explore today.

At least at the time of writing this article, the Ethereum competitor can boast of the launch of the DJED stablecoin. This was one of the most awaited events for the ADA community and ultimately came to fruition.

Soon after its launch, DJED had no trouble filling its guarantee coffers. For example, the stablecoin was able to attract over 29 million ADA tokens and achieved a stake rate of 643% out of 800%.

The success of this stablecoin may have influenced the purchase of large investors, given that a stable asset is crucial for the development of a project in decentralized finance (DeFi). And DJED is already impacting Cardano’s Total Value Locked (TVL), as since its launch, the altcoin’s TVL has increased by 39%.

Other developments may also justify the attention of whales, such as the arrival of the mainnet of Liquid, a decentralized platform that provides liquidity solutions for interest rate curves.

As a liquidity protocol without the need for intermediaries, users can participate on the platform as lenders, liquidity providers or permanent loan borrowers with collateral.

Additionally, Cardano is expected to undergo an update that will bring new features integrated into the Plutus smart contract programming language. Most important will be the introduction of native support for Schnorr signatures and Secp256k1 curves (used in Bitcoin and Wanchain), something that could make the ADA blockchain more interoperable with networks that use these signatures.

Meanwhile, Polygon has been standing out for its major partnerships, like recently partnering with Doritos to create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for Doritos Triangle Studio, a virtual concert venue. The layer-2 platform also underwent a major overhaul in January, improving its network performance and making the gas fee system more sophisticated.

Since transaction fees are always a point of relevance when an investor chooses a network, the improvement could bring more users to Polygon, and whales may anticipate this move.

MATIC Network is also preparing for the arrival of zkEVM, the first open-source zk-rollup that provides users with a seamless, hassle-free experience without compromising security. ZkEVM will have full compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing users to easily experience the industry-leading smart contract platform.

In conclusion, the recent accumulation of Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) by large investors highlights the growing interest in these altcoins. As the crypto market continues to grow, it will be interesting to see how these altcoins will perform in the long term.

