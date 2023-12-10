The maximum you can lose on any stock is 100% of your money (assuming you don’t use leverage). But if you buy shares of a really great company, you can More By doubling your money. For example, Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) share price is up 128% over the past three years. Most will be happy with this. Shares have slipped 1.1% in the past week.

Let’s take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the long term and see whether they have been consistent with shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Card Factory

It cannot be denied that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company’s share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Card Factory achieved compound earnings per share growth of 53% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 32% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems that the market has reduced its growth expectations somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.53.

The company’s earnings per share (over time) are shown in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth

We know Card Factory has improved its earnings over the last three years, but what does the future hold? It might be worth looking at us Free Report on how its financial position has changed over time.

a different perspective

It’s good to see that Card Factory has rewarded shareholders with a total return of 29% in the last twelve months. This certainly reduces losses of about 7% per year over the past half decade. This makes us a little cautious, but the fortunes of the business may have changed. While it is worth considering the various effects of market conditions on a share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we have identified 1 warning sign for card factory Which you should know about.

If we see some big insider buying, we’ll look better for Card Factory. While we wait, check this out Free A list of growing companies with notable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

