Calgary, AB/AccessWire/November 8, 2023/ In an important step toward advancing sustainability and carbon reduction efforts, CarbonCX and NFT Brewery are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that will reshape the landscape of carbon credit management by introducing increased transparency, accountability, and Web3 innovation. Promises to give.

A Synergic Partnership for Sustainability

The partnership of CarbonCX and NFT Brewery is rooted in a shared commitment to addressing climate change and providing innovative solutions to the complex challenges it presents. This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds: CarbonCX’s deep knowledge of carbon reduction and NFT Brewery’s cutting-edge experience in building solutions for enterprises to collaborate with Web3 capabilities.

Key Features of Partnership:

Web3 Integration: NFT Brewery will serve as a Web3 partner for CarbonCX, facilitating the integration of blockchain technology and emerging digital solutions into carbon credit management. Data-Driven Transparency: With a focus on quantitative reduction, CarbonCX will ensure that every carbon credit generated is backed by extensive telemetry data, recorded securely on the blockchain, and available for trading on exchanges. This commitment to data-backed carbon credits is at the heart of the partnership’s approach. Innovation and synergy: This collaboration creates a unique synergy between sustainability and Web3 technology. Together we are introducing groundbreaking solutions in the areas of carbon credits and sustainability, increasing transparency, accountability and enabling enterprises to realize the benefits associated with achieving their sustainability goals.

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time, and CarbonCX is joining forces with NFT Brewery to make a meaningful impact. By enhancing the benefits of voluntary carbon reduction efforts, the partnership aims to set a new standard in sustainable carbon credit generation and management. This collaboration represents an important step towards a more sustainable and transparent future, where innovative technology and environmental responsibility go hand in hand, giving enterprises peace of mind that their assets are certified, registered and securely protected. CarbonCX and NFT Brewery invite the world to witness this transformational journey as they work towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future for all.

About CarbonCX

CarbonCX is a leading player in the field of sustainable carbon reduction. The company is dedicated to helping organizations implement incremental changes to their carbon emissions with the goal of creating a substantial and lasting impact on our environment. CarbonCX’s core mission is to make the complex world of carbon emissions straightforward, transparent and effective, and to help companies large and small record, register and realize their carbon reduction efforts.

About NFT Brewery

NFT Brewery (“NFTB”) is a leading Web3 development company with a specific focus on digital assets that unlock new business models and revenue streams for enterprises. NFTB is a leader in creating modular Web3 experiences that utilize the capabilities of its middleware platform, Logicware, for a wide range of applications spanning from gaming to immersive digital content.

