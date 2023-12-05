Carbon Web3 Browser (CSIX) Now Trading on Bitgate – Brave New Coin

Leading cryptocurrency exchange and WEB3 company Bitgate has announced the listing of CSIX, the native token of the Carbon browser – one of the fastest WEB3 browsers.

WEB3 browser token CSIX will be listed on the Innovation Zone and WEB3 Zone to expand Bitgate’s spot trading spectrum, providing its users access to emerging and community-driven digital assets.

Carbon Browser Carbon Browser is an open-source, fast, private, and secure Web3 browser developed by X Labs. Launched in 2016, the product is developed on a customized version of Chromium, which offers faster web browsing and better user security protection. Users can make use of its privacy-first features such as protection against ad-tracking, and high performance with fast page loading, as well as access to a built-in crypto wallet and more. The browser is designed to be user-friendly and accessible even to crypto beginners.

Carbon Browser is working on providing a comprehensive WEB3 browser experience with integrated wallet, ability to store cryptocurrencies, swap and bridge functionality. This includes Web3 applications like crypto exchanges, NFT marketplaces, DApps, as well as Web2 applications like ChatGPT.

“Looking to provide easy access to the high-potential crypto ecosystem, we are focused on listing projects with real-world use cases. In this era of intensive computer usage, browsers offering better output and performance will accelerate the adoption of Web3. “With this type of listing, we provide a broader range of use cases for emerging tokens in Bitgate’s ecosystem,” said Gracie Chen, Managing Director of Bitgate.

Carbon Browser (CSIX): Web browser for the decentralized Internet

Carbon Browser is a fast, private, and secure web browser designed for Web3 with features like multi-chain crypto wallet, blockchain bridge, VPN, and adblock.

How to buy CSIX on Bitget

Carbon Browser (CSIX) is now trading in the Bitgate Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone. You can buy crypto on Bitgate with your credit/debit card, bank transfer and other payment methods.

What is Bitgate Innovation Zone?

Discover the latest innovative assets like DeFi, GameFi, AI tokens and more. The Innovation Zone is designed for trending token (initial) listings, where a 60 day evaluation period will be given to all newly listed pairs in the zone.

About Bitgate

Founded in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in over 100 countries and territories, Bitget Exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its leading copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, BitGate Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers a range of comprehensive Web 3 solutions and features, including wallet functionality, swaps, NFT marketplace, dApp browser, and more. Bitgate inspires individuals to adopt crypto through collaborations with trusted partners including famous Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official esports event organizer PGL.

Source: bravenewcoin.com