Carbon Web3 browser brings speed and privacy

bitgate A Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange and Web3 Company Announces the Listing of Native Token CSIX carbon browser – One of the fastest Web3 browsers. Web3 browser token CSIX Bitgate will be listed on the Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone to expand its spot trading spectrum, providing its users with access to emerging and community-driven digital assets.

Carbon Browser is an open-source, fast, private and secure Web3 browser developed Carbon Browser , Launched in 2016, the product is developed on a customized version of Chromium, which offers faster web browsing and better user security protection. Users can make use of its privacy-first features such as protection against ad-tracking, and high performance with fast page loading, as well as access to a built-in crypto wallet and more. The browser is designed to be user-friendly and accessible even to crypto beginners.

Source: Carbon

Carbon Browser is working on providing a comprehensive WEB3 browser experience with integrated wallet, ability to store cryptocurrencies, swap and bridge functionality. This includes Web3 applications like crypto exchanges, NFT marketplaces, DApps, as well as Web2 applications like ChatGPT.

According to SimilarWeb, the browser gained popularity in Australia, US and UK in the month of October, with website traffic from these countries accounting for 35%, 17.3% and 14% respectively.

“Looking to provide easy access to the high-potential crypto ecosystem, we are focused on listing projects with real-world use cases. In this era of intensive computer usage, those that deliver better output and performance Browsers will accelerate Web3 adoption. With these types of listings, we provide a wide range of use cases for emerging tokens in Bitgate’s ecosystem,” said Gracie Chen, Managing Director of Bitgate.

About Bitgate

Established in 2018, bitgate world leader cryptocurrency exchange And Web3 Company. Serving more than 20 million users in more than 100 countries and territories, Bitget Exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its leading edge. copy trading Convenience and other business solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitgate Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers a range of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swaps, NFT marketplace, DApp browser and much more. Bitgate inspires individuals to adopt crypto through collaborations with trusted partners including famous Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official esports event organizer PGL.

