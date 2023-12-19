NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The carbon tetrachloride market expected to increase in size US$77.37 million From 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth pace of the market will progress CAGR of 4.95% According to Technavio, during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of environment-friendly refrigerants is particularly boosting the carbon tetrachloride market. However, factors such as easy availability of substitutes may hinder market growth. The market is segmented based on type (pharmaceutical, analytical, and industrial), application (chemical, industrial, textile, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America) . We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the carbon tetrachloride market including Arihant Solvents & Chemicals, Bhoomi Chem, Chemtex Specialty Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., East India Chemicals International, Epigral Limited, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited. INEOS Group Holdings SA, KEM One, LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Olin Corporation, Paragon Chemicals, Restek Corporation, Sahil Enterprises, The Sanmar Group and Vizag Chemical International.

pharmaceutical segment It is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Carbon tetrachloride is recrystallized and applied as an efficient reaction solvent in the process of extraction of a wide range of pharmaceuticals, as well as in the synthesis of antibiotics and vitamins. The pharmaceutical sector will be driven by factors such as increasing investment in new technology, efficient production and increasing number of prescriptions.

North America is expected to contribute 37% For the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US has become a major contributor to the carbon tetrachloride market in North America, given the country’s large manufacturing and industrial sector. One of the reasons for the growth in carbon tetrachloride markets in the US is the increase in demand for the use of carbon tetrachloride by industry. Mexico and Canada are other major markets for carbon tetrachloride in the region.

Related reports:

carbon dioxide market It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is estimated to grow by US$1.91 billion.

carbon composite market It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is estimated to grow by 177.9 million tonnes.

carbon tetrachloride market scope report coverage Description base year 2023 historical period 2018-2022 forecast period 2024-2028 Growth pace and CAGR Accelerate at CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2024-2028 US$77.37 million market structure fragmented Year-on-year growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Market Contribution Performance North America at 37% major countries America, Japan, Germany, France and UK competitive landscape Leading companies, market positions of companies, competitive strategies and industry risks Profile of Major Companies Arihant Solvents & Chemicals, Bhoomi Chem, Chemtex Specialty Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., East India Chemicals International, Epigral Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, KEM One, LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Naurian Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Olin Corporation, Paragon Chemicals, Restek Corporation, Sahil Enterprises, The Sanmar Group and Vizag Chemical International market dynamics Basic market analysis, market growth drivers and restraints, fast growing and slow growing segments analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market situation analysis for the forecast period. scope of customization If our reports don’t include the data you’re looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get the segments customized.

